As you explore Thedas, you'll probably end up wondering how to open 'currently inaccessible' doors in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. These pesky things are often blocking your path to another area, hindering your exploration.

As with most things in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, there's a rather straightforward answer but it's by no means an easy one as it relies on you investing time and effort in working your way through the game itself.

Without further ado, here's how to open 'currently inaccessible' doors in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to open 'currently inaccessible' doors in Dragon Age The Veilguard

There's good news and there's bad news (depending on how you view it), to open most doors labelled as 'currently inaccessible' in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you simply need to progress more in the story. There will be multiple doors of this type that are blocked due to your current story quest or side quest progression - meaning you just need to keep playing to unlock them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

However, there are a couple of exceptions. There are a few 'currently inaccessible' doors in the Crossroads that are blocked until you defeat the boss (also known as a Champion) that's connected to them. You'll get a Champion's essence after defeating them, and you then need to return that essence to and use it on the door. This is what unlocks it and completes that door's quest.

These are often high-level and hard-to-beat bosses, which means it's likely you won't unlock these doors until later in your playthrough as well.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Dragon Age: The Veilguard content, check out our pages showing you how to upgrade your equipment, how to enchant equipment or our skill tree explainer.