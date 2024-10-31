You need to increase your Bond with companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard to get more companion skill points, and to unlock their side quests.

Having a high Bond might even lead to a romance with a companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as long as you're also flirting with them.

Whether you plan on romancing them or not, we've covered how to increase Bond with companions in Dragon Age The Veilguard below, so you can experience companion quests and unlock skill points as soon as possible.

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

How to increase Bond with companions in Dragon Age The Veilguard

There are a number of ways to increase your Bond with companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Complete quests with them in your party.

Pick dialogue options they approve of.

Give them a gift.

Kill enemies linked to their Faction.

You can check to see how high your Bond is with a companion by checking the number beneath their character name in the 'Companions' menu.

Why do you need to increase their Bond? Well, not only do you get skill points for each Bond level a companion reaches, but you also need to increase their Bond to unlock all of their quests. These quests can also lead to a romance, if you're flirting with a companion too. For details on romance, check out our Veilguard romance guide.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Completing quests with companions is the easiest way to increase your Bond with someone in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This can be tricky if you really need a specific party for tough boss battles, but remember that there are plenty of side quests to take on that can help out too.

Auto saves are also abundant in The Veilguard, so don't be afraid to reload a recent save if you think you've missed out on an easy dialogue option to easily increase your Bond with somebody.

Gifts are one-off items that you give to a companion in the Lighthouse for a quick boost to their Bond. Gifts are found at Faction merchants, and in our experience, each gift raises your Bond with companions by roughly a quarter of the circle around their Bond level.

Lastly, a really easy way to get some small Bond gains is to include a companion in your party when you know you'll be fighting enemies linked to a companion's Faction. For example, Neve's Bond increases when you kill Venatori, Emmrich's increases when you kill demons, and Taash's Bond increases when you win Hall of Valor fights.

All the best increasing your companions' Bond in Dragon Age: The Veilguard!