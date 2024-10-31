There may be multiple different reasons you want to change your party in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. You could want to spend time levelling up certain companions or prefer the witty company of a specific few. Also, you could find that certain quests are better suited to a different party line-up to the one you've currently got.

Luckily, it's not difficult by any means to do this in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but you will need to wait until you fix the Eluvian in the Lighthouse during the 'Into the Crossroads' main story quest. Once you've done this, you'll be able to alter your party.

Now, here's how to change your party in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

How to change party in Dragon Age The Veilguard

You can change your party in Dragon Age: The Veilguard at the Eluvian in the Lighthouse or any Fast Travel Beacon you come across.

Changing party at an Eluvian

To change your party at an Eluvian, walk up to it and interact with it to bring up the menu on the right side of your screen. Here, you should have an option to 'Change Party' - use the prompted command next to this to open up the party menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

On the party menu you'll be able to see which companions you've unlocked and can use as party members. Select each one to learn more about their abilities to determine if they'll be helpful in your current or future quest.

Once you've decided which companions you want to add to your party, select them and then confirm that this is the party you want to use.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Changing party at a Fast Travel Beacon

To change your party at a Fast Travel Beacon, walk up to it and interact with the Beacon to 'Gather Party' and this will take you to the party selection menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Just as you'd do at the Eluvian in the Lighthouse, select the companions you want to add to your currently active party from the selection menu at the bottom of the screen. When you're happy with who's going to accompany you for the next part of your journey, confirm your choices.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Required and Blocked Companions

There will be quests where certain companions are required to be part of your active party. You'll be notified of this when you're selecting your party to begin a quest. They'll usually either have a marker saying 'this companion is required' or will have another one saying 'this companion will meet you at the location'.

Also, there will be a green tick over their companion card which indicates they must be part of your chosen party for that particular quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

There will also be times where certain companions won't be available for a while, usually as a result of a choice you've made. If they're not available, a red lock will appear on them if you highlight them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Dragon Age: The Veilguard content, check out our pages that show you how to respec, how to transmog and how to change appearance.