Matthew McConaughey voicing daily reveal trailers for Exodus' various species, including space bears

If you want to learn more about the various creatures and species coming to Exodus on the game's release, Matthew McConaughey has you covered.

The actor has been narrating a number of YouTube videos for the sci-fi RPG, offering a look into its world. The videos are made to highlight the "darker" side of Exodus, developer Archetype says.

Videos showcasing Exodus' creatures include a detailed look at pangolin-esque creatures known as Arkavir, and others that detail Awakened Ravens. Lastly, there's one for Awakened Bears.

The Arkavir are described as "a monstrous and heavily adaptable race of creatures created by the Celestials to be a disposable workforce". And, who are the Celestials, you may ask. These are a "diverse" range of alien peoples, who are humanity's "greatest enemy".

The Ravens, meanwhile, were "engineered to be problem solvers", McConaughey says.

As for those bears, they are all about the muscle. While once they would help procure medical supplies, now they are often used for military purposes.

Exodus was first announced at The Game Awards at the end of last year, revealing McConaughey would be making his video game debut. We don't have a release date yet.

As for the developer, Archetype Entertainment, you may recall, is a video game studio from Wizards of the Coast. It is headed up by two ex-BioWare veterans.