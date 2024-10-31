You'll need to know how to power the door in the Entropy's Grasp quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard to be able to continue moving forward on the Broken Stairway.

Rook, Bellara, and Harding all find themselves travelling through Arlathan Forest during this Dragon Age: The Veilguard quest and many obstacles stand in their way - including a locked door that can only be opened by powering the two devices either side of it. For that, you'll need two specific items - and one of them has been hidden.

Without further ado, here's how to power the door in Entropy's Grasp in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to power the door in Entropy's Grasp in Dragon Age The Veilguard

To open the doorway at the Broken Stairway during the 'In Entropy's Grasp' main story quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you need to find the second crystal to power the door.

To find the second crystal you need to face the currently locked door and pick up the crystal that's to the left of it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Once you've got this, turn around with your back to the door so you're looking across the courtyard where you just fought the Frenzied Sentinel, opposite you should be a smaller door. Walk over to it and place the crystal on the device beside it to open the door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Head through the door then up the stairs to the left, at the top you'll find a Ballista covered in Blight Boils. Attack the Boils to clear them. Once you can do so, interact with the Ballista use it then use it to aim at the bare wall to the left side of the courtyard:

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

When you're ready, fire at the wall to break a large hole in it. Several construct enemies will appear through the wall, so either use your Ballista to take them out or jump down to the courtyard and take them on. Either way, once you've defeated them you need to head through the hole you just made.

Once through the hole, look to your right - you'll find the crystal is here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Grab this crystal and take it back to the locked door, placing it on one of the two devices either side of it. Then, go back to the collect the crystal you used to open the door to the Ballista and place it on the remaining device beside the door.

Once both crystals are in the devices the door will open and you can continue your adventure.

Once both crystals are in the devices the door will open and you can continue your adventure.