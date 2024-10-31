PUBG studio unveils top-down PvP shooter Project ARC, with 'real-time shared line of sight'

PUBG Studios, the studio behind, yup, PUBG, has unveiled Project ARC, a new 5v5 PvP shooter viewed from a top-down perspective and featuring 'shared real-time line of sight'.

Project ARC is officially described a "realistic and fast-paced top-down shooting experience inspired by PUBG: Battlegrounds" that promises "skill-based, thrilling" gunfights - utlising the likes of assault rifles, submachine tunes, shotguns, snipers, grenade launches, and more.

Its shooting action is built around what publisher Krafton calls "widely-known bomb mission rules" (and, yes, I had to look that up), with teams either attempting to hack or defend a hidden crypt each game. The hacking team must blow up the walls surrounding the crypt to gain access and install a Decrypter device, while the defending team tries to stop them.

All this is viewed from a top-down perspective, with Project ARC also touting a shared real-time line of sight. "Modern warfare," explains Krafton, "[is] based on disrupting the enemy's line of sight, securing your view quickly, and attacking before the enemy notices you... Real-time line of sight shared with your teammates... creates immediate, non-verbal cooperation, allowing you to experience fast-paced CQB combat with your teammates".

Project ARC's characters are all said to have their own preferred weapons and distinctive gadgets, with the latter including grenades, recon drones, grenade launchers, proximity explosives, and throwable items including flashbangs and smoke grenades.

There's no word of a release for Project Arc just yet, or even platforms beyond Steam, but you can take a look at its action in the announcement trailer above.