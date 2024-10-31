Two Point Museum will have a haunted hotel to manage and Ghostology exhibits

Two Point Studios has announced the next museum type coming to its forthcoming Two Point Museum, and it's a spooky one in time for Halloween.

Yes, players will be able to manage their very own supernatural museum in the form of Wailon Lodge and its Ghostology exhibits.

This remote, old-fashioned and haunted location in Two Point County is far from a cosy holiday destination, but with the help of "ghostly front-of-house" Winston Wailon, players will transform the hotel into an eerie museum.

Of course, the big question is what sort of exhibits will we be able to put on show?

In this museum, players can create "immersive Polterguest Rooms to turn wandering spirits into museum guests", while expeditions into the Netherworld Rift will yield new exhibits and relics.

The trailer above also shows levitating furniture, a giant man-eating plant, and ectoplasm splatters. So, plenty of ways to scare the crap out of museumgoers, then.

Ghostology joins the already-revealed prehistoric and aquarium exhibits. I'm still hoping for an art gallery heist level, personally.

More elements from the new ghostly theme | Image credit: Two Point Studios

Two Point Museum is set for release next March across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Ahead of the game's reveal, I spoke with design director Ben Huskins and executive producer Jo Koehler on how Two Point Museum develops the series formula from Hospital and Campus to mix the mundane and the whacky.

"We have some stuff that is grounded in reality," said Huskins, "so we obviously look at what are the sorts of things people would expect to see in a museum, because we always want that grounding. But then we have those slightly more out-there things that make sense in the world of Two Point County.

"It's about getting that variety, both in terms of what these cool exhibits look like but also how they behave and how the player interacts with them."