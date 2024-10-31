Upgrading equipment in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an important thing to master - after all, you need to make sure your weapons and armour are up to scratch when facing countless dangerous enemies along your adventure.

Not only can you make sure Rook's equipment is up to standard in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you can also upgrade certain pieces of equipment held and used by your companions - though it's worth mentioning that the latter won't be in as much detail as Rook's upgrade options.

Without further ado, here's how to upgrade equipment in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

How to upgrade equipment in Dragon Age The Veilguard

You can upgrade equipment by visiting the Caretaker's Workshop underneath the Fen'Harel statue in the courtyard of the Lighthouse in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. If you exit the main Lighthouse into the courtyard, the statue will be directly in front of you with a book sitting in front of it - walk up to it and the Caretaker will appear behind the book.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Upgrading equipment is locked to your Caretaker level - so you may not be able to upgrade the piece you want if they're not at the required level.

Due to this, we highly recommend increasing the Caretaker's Workshop to rank two the first time you want to use it, otherwise it's initial rank is pretty limited. You can upgrade the Workshop's rank by interacting with the Caretaker and selecting the 'Rank Up' option on the right side of the menu that appears.

If you've got the right amount of Mementos to spend (these are found all over Thedas) then you can use the indicated prompt to upgrade the Workshop's rank. You can continue to upgrade its rank as much as you like, as long as you have the right amount of Mementos.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Now, to upgrade equipment, speak with the Caretaker at their Workshop to open up the main menu, then the select the 'Upgrade' option from it. This will bring you out into another menu where you can select items from Rook's or your companion's collections - depending on which items you want to upgrade.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

For Rook you can upgrade most of their equipment, minus any Rings and Amulets you've collected for them. If you want to upgrade the rarity of an item you need to find its duplicate to be able to do this. However, we've found that you cannot upgrade Unique Items.

For your companions, you can upgrade their Two-Hand weapons and their armor - it's significantly less than you can do with Rook but it's still worth taking the time to do to get them stronger for the challenges that lay before you.

Now, to upgrade a piece of equipment (for either Rook or a companion) select it from the upgrade menu. Two boxes will then appear - one in the middle of your screen that will show you the current stats of that piece, how much the stats will increase with an upgrade, then how many materials it will cost to apply this upgrade.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Then a smaller box will be on the right side of the screen, this is showing you a description of your chosen item and will list the stats of what it will become after you've applied the upgrade.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

If you've got right materials, then simply use the prompted command to 'Level Up' your equipment (which is literall the game's way of saying upgrade).

Now that you've done that, you can continue to upgrade as many pieces as you want to! Just remember that your upgrades are locked to the Caretaker's level, so if you can't do what you want it's likely because you've not reached the level requirement yet.

You can also upgrade some items by purchasing their duplicates at a merchant.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Dragon Age: The Veilguard content then check out our page showing you how to enchant equipment and how to respec.