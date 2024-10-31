Baldur's Gate 3 modders really want to change Withers' name to Bone Daddy

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian is celebrating 50m mod downloads since it released Patch 7 (which introduced mod-support to the fantasy role playing game).

In a post on social media, the developer shared a playful gif showing off the impressive download number. It also left us with this interesting little factoid. Apparently of those 50m downloads, 10k of those were players renaming Baldur's Gate 3's mysterious Undead entity, Withers.

And, what are people renaming him? Well, Bone Daddy, of course! "So, uh, glad we could facilitate that," Larian wrote in its post.

We knew mods were a hit for Baldur's Gate 3 players already. In fact, in less than 24 hours of mod support going live on PC, the developer announced more than 1m mods had been installed.

Mod support then came to console and Mac players in October, when the team revealed over 1.7m mods were downloaded in the first 24 hours of release on consoles.

Back in June, Larian head Swen Vincke stated Baldur's Gate 3's official mod support would be a handover moment to players, though the studio will continue to provide updates afterwards.

As for what's next, Larian previously confirmed Baldur's Gate 4 was briefly toyed with before the studio decided to try something new instead.

The developer is yet to formally reveal its next project, it has confirmed two games are currently in the works - both of which will be based on its own IPs and described as the studio's "best work ever".