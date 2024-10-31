Figring out how to perform the Rite in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the last step you must do to complete the Spirits of the Dalish side quest in Arlathan Forest.

To help free the spirit you've met from the suffering they're enduring, you must perform the Rite to bring peace to them and honour the fallen Dalish clan in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Without further ado, here's how to perform the Rite for the Spirits of the Dalish in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to perform the Rite for the Spirits of the Dalish in Dragon Age The Veilguard

Once you've found all five mementos at the start of the quest, head back to the anxious spirit on the boat to find out they're still suffering - you now need to perform the rite for the spirits of the Dalish in order to complete this quest.

To perform the rite for the Spirits of the Dalish quest you need to turn your back to the boat you found the spirit on and look around until you see an owl statue in front of you. Walk over to this, face the statue then climb up onto the raised area just behind it on the left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

You should find a wall is blocking your path, but part of this wall looks different to the rest. Walk up to it and you should get a prompt to interact with it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Use the prompted command and select either Harding's ability (if she's in your party) or Dagger (if she's not in your party) from the top of the menu that appears to use Eternal Hymn, this will then move that section of the wall out of the way.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Now, follow the path around to the right and you'll find an Ancient Elven artifact that's seen better days. Walk up to it and use the prompted command. If Bellara is in your party then select her from the top of the menu to use her 'Tinker' skill on it. If Bellara isn't in your party then you can select the Dagger from the same area to use the same skill.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Once you've fixed that, climb up the cliff behind the device and look to the right when you're at the top. You should be able to see a swirling portal - go against all your instincts and jump straight into this.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

It will deposit you at an altar with the anxious spirit next to it. Walk up to the alter and interact with it to perform the rite.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Once you've done this, you will have completed the Spirits of the Dalish side quest - well done!

