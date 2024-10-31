Deltarune chapters three and four "100%" coming out next year

Toby Fox has assured fans that the next two Deltarune chapters will be released next year. In fact, the developer is "100 percent" on that.

Deltarune charts the adventures of human teenager Kris and their lizard friend Suzie in the mystery Dark World. It's a spiritual successor to retro-style RPG Undertale, though it takes place in a different setting.

Its first chapter launched as a free download towards the end of 2018. A second free instalment then arrived in September 2021, and the promise of more to come followed. We are still to actually get our hands on the next chapter, however, but Fox has now shared a small morsel of an update on its arrival.

After sharing a Deltarune image for Halloween on social media platform X, the developer went on to state that he was "very eager" to share what's being worked on.

Fox said chapters three and four would "100 percent come out in 2025". However, the developer couldn't give a more specific time frame right now, due to "localisation and console porting" on the development side of things. In October of last year, Fox said chapter three was "content complete".

"Please hear me clawing at the door trying to escape the shallow coffin I have been buried in," Fox's post closed. Well, it is Halloween.

The previous plan was to release chapters three, four and five of Deltarune together, and make the game available to purchase. Last year, however, this plan changed, as Fox said chapter 5 was still a way off.

"And I don't think anybody really wants to wait that long to release anything. Especially me," Fox explained at the time.

