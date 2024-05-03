How to move supplies in Manor Lords

While it’s easy to be distracted by flashy battles in Manor Lords, building a successful settlement is as much about logistics as it is about military might - and knowing the best ways to move supplies around your town is essential. If you want your village to grow into a busy town, you’ll need to direct resources to where they’re needed - and that requires some serious town planning.

Manor Lords isn’t particularly forthcoming about the ways you can make your town run more efficiently, however. Read on for tips on how to move supplies, stock your Marketplaces, and organise your settlement so that things run smoothly.

How to move supplies into storage

When you begin a playthrough in Manor Lords, your resources will initially be stacked in the middle of a field, without a roof. This isn’t ideal, as it leaves them vulnerable to being soaked by rain. You will therefore need to quickly construct some storage buildings where you can store these items.

In Manor Lords, there are two main types of storage building:

Granary

Storehouse

A Granary will hold only food items, while a Storehouse will hold pretty much anything else, ranging from Iron Slabs to Planks. Remember that you’ll need to assign workers to staff these buildings in order for them to transport goods around the town.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

Once these buildings have been placed, you can simply wait for your workers to collect the supplies, but they can sometimes be quite slow to fetch these. A way to speed things up is to construct another building near the supplies, as workers will use resources from the pile to build this.

How to fix Marketplace supply problems

Once your settlement has grown into a town, you may notice that certain Burgage Plots will struggle to access goods such as fuel or food, even if you have a massive surplus of these resources. The reason for this is that your goods are not being transported to a Marketplace efficiently, and are likely stuck in a Storehouse or Granary rather than being distributed among your people.

There are ways to alleviate this problem through careful town planning. You should always aim to place your Marketplace centrally, with a Granary and Storehouse nearby. This is because workers will fetch items from storage buildings to bring them to market, so placing them nearby will reduce your workers’ commute time.

Make sure you also have a significant number of families assigned to the Granary and Storehouse, as you will need several workers to ferry goods around the town and sell them at the Marketplace.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

Another trick is to prevent resource-gatherers from setting up stalls, and to force your Storehouse and Granary workers to man the market stalls instead.

The reason for this is that storage workers have access to a greater range of resources that can then be taken to market, while resource gatherers will be limited to just the supply from their specialised building. To do this:

remove a worker with a stall icon from their workplace (eg. the Forager Hut)

remove a worker from a storage building (in this case, the Granary)

reassign a worker to the storage unit, and the stall should transfer to the storage worker

reassign the resource gatherer to their workplace

After doing this, the gatherer's stall should have been removed, leaving them to focus on collecting materials.

Another general rule of thumb is to make your town as condensed as possible: this will reduce walking time for workers between their Burgage Plots and places of work, while also reducing the distance that goods need to be transported. If you’re struggling for food or clothing variety, don’t forget that you can trade using the Trading Post to import goods you cannot produce.

It can be tricky to sort out the logistics in your town, particularly given that the lives of citizens are rather hidden in Manor Lords. You may need to follow your workers around to understand their daily routines, or check that their Burgage Plots are located near their place of work. Keep tinkering away at your town planning to see if you can make the most efficient settlement possible.

