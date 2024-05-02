If your villagers are getting sick, you need to know how to get herbs in Manor Lords. Sickness can wreak havoc on your Manor Lords population if you're not careful, and much like real life, it can seemingly show up out of nowhere. Herbs are the main way of curing them, but you need to know how to get them first.

Villagers can get sick in Manor Lords by not having a varied food diet. This is an easy trap to fall into, especially if your settlement has any rich Meat or Berries deposits nearby. It can be easy to rely on these food sources for a long time early on, but eventually, sickness will come to your village as a result. So to help cure your sick citizens, read our walkthrough on how to get herbs in Manor Lords.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get herbs in Manor Lords

To begin the process of acquiring herbs in Manor Lords, you must first build a Forager Hut. This is the building used to gather Berries, so you'll need one for food early on anyway.

Once you've built it, though, you can upgrade it in a similar manner to Burgage Plots by clicking on it and selecting the option to build a Herb Garden.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

This will cost you 25 Regional Wealth and two Planks to complete the upgrade, but the result is a slow but steady source of Herbs for your settlement - as long as your Forager Hut keeps supplying Berries, of course.

As long as you have enough Berries to convert into Herbs, this should swiftly cure any sickness your townsfolk may develop.

Of course, there's always an alternative: learn how to trade in Manor Lords. Trading will let acquire any goods and resources you can't produce yourself, provided you have enough Regional Wealth (and if you're short on money, read our Manor Lords wealth guide to learn how to get rich quick).

It also goes without saying though that you should ensure you have a variety of food sources for your town, so people don't get sick in the first place, so to learn more about how to get different food types and how to farm, read our Manor Lords food explainer.

That's it for how to get herb in Manor Lords. Nice and simple, that one. For more advice on how to get started in Manor Lords, we've got a beginner's tips and tricks guide, as well as the best development points to unlock early on, and the lowdown on how to increase your Approval rating among your citizens.