If you ever want to progress past being a small village in Manor Lords, you need to know how to level up Burgage Plots. Taken from the old medieval term for houses, Burgage Plots are essentially the places your citizens live. If you want to increase your population and bring in more workers to live under your rule, you need to have more houses, and part of that growth entails building Burgage Plot and leveling them up to accommodate more families.

Upgrading up your Burgage Plots is also an essential part of knowing how to raise your settlement level too, which is required if you want to progress through the village rankss, eventually become a town and build a Manor. Upgraded Burgage Plots also allow for various backyard extensions too including converting the houses into breweries, chicken coops, vegetable gardens, and more.

Here's the lowdown on how to level up Burgage Plots in Manor Lords.

How to upgrade Burgage Plots in Manor Lords

To level up a Burgage Plot, you must ensure all its requirements are met. You can check this by clicking on the Burgage Plot, then looking under the Residential tab.

Each Burgage Plot level has various requirements you'll need to fulfil before you're able to level it up. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

These requirements are split into two main sections. Amenities just require your settlement to have the specified building in the region, while Market Supply means the Burgage Plot must be near a marketplace with the resource in question.

Here are all of the level requirements for Burgage Plots:

Level 1

Starting Burgage Plot

Level 2

Water Access: A well in the region

Church Level: Wooden Church

Fuel Stall x1

Food Stall x2

Clothing Stall x1 (Linen, Leather, or Yarn)

Level 3

Water Access: A well in the region

Church Level: Small Stone Church

Tavern Supply: Steady supply of ale

Fuel Stall x1

Food Stall x3

Clothing Stall x2 (one Linen, Leather or Yarn, and one Shoes, Clothes, or Cloaks)

Alongside being the main requirement to increase your settlement level, upgrading your Burgage Plots also comes with additional benefits. At Level 2, a Burgage Plot will generate one regional family wealth per month, which adds more money to your coffers. This is increased to two at level three, along with an additional living space for a new family, making them worthwhile investments when it comes to upgrading your town.

Backyard Extensions explained

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

When building a Burgage Plot, you can also add Backyard Extensions to them to bring additional benefits and resources to your town. You can tell if a Burgage Plot will have room for a Backyard Extension if a second icon behind the house appears when plotting the location ahead of construction. These all cost varying amounts of regional wealth to build, but are vital for growth.

With a Level 1 Burgage Plot, you can acquire a passive income of vegetables, eggs and apples to help bulk up your food supplies.

At Level 2, Backyard Extensions can convert all of its inhabitants into Artisans, which lets you make specific resources and items more efficiently. Be warned, though: by converting families into Artisans, this means they cannot change to another profession, or be used for other jobs around your town. However, you can have them producing ale for the tavern, making clothes, armor, and weaponry, and they can make bread at twice the efficiency of the Communal Oven.

One thing to bear in mind is that for your Burgage Plots to be of use, you need new families to move in… and for that, you must increase your approval rating.

