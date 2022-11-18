With the Mystery Gift feature you can download extra rewards for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To do this, you must redeem Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes or download the items via the Internet using the Mystery Gift feature.

Below lies a list of all the active Mystery Gift codes, alongside how to redeem the codes and when the Mystery Gift feature unlocks.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes

Below you can find all of the currently active Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Mystery Gift Code Gift Expiry Date N/A (download via internet for all players) Special Pikachu February 28th, 2023 Emailed to digital eShop purchase owners Adventure Set March 7th, 2023

The Special Pikachu, which can learn Fly, is available until February 28th, 2023.

How to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To unlock the Mystery Gift function in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to reach a Pokémon Centre. Doing so will take you around 90 minutes of playtime.

Once there, the Poké Portal becomes available in the menu. Select this option and then 'Mystery Gift'. This is where you'll be able to earn Mystery Gift Rewards.

Visit a Pokémon Centre to unlock the Poké Portal.

How to redeem Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mystery Gifts for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be redeemed using codes or from downloading them via the Internet; both methods require an Internet connection, but, thankfully, you don't need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to collect any gifts.

Mystery Gifts are found in the Poké Portal menu.

When you're ready to redeem a Mystery Gift, open your menu and scroll to the Poké Portal. Now, select 'Mystery Gift'. Doing so will bring you to four options:

Get via Internet Get with Code / Password Check Mystery Gifts Check Poké Portal News

There are four Mystery Gift option svailable.

Selecting 'Get via Internet' will open a list containing all the gifts currently available via this option from which you can select a reward. You can only download one option at time though, so, if there are multiple items available, this process will have to be repeated.

Choosing 'Get with Code / Password' opens a box when you can enter the code / password for the gifts. Once the code / password is entered correctly, you simply need to wait for the items to download into the game.

'Check Mystery Gifts' opens a list of all the Mystery Gifts you've previously received in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Finally, 'Check Poké Portal News' allows you to see the latest news released by Nintendo regarding Mystery Gift codes.

Available Mystery Gifts will appear on-screen when redeeming via internet.

Expired Mystery Gift codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes expire, you'll find them below. For now, there are only active codes.

Redeem Special Pikachu before February 28, 2023.

Those are the active Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes that you can redeem in-game.

