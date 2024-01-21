This toddler-sized Psyduck plushie is available to pre-order now

A "life-sized" plush of Psyduck is once again available from the online Japanese Pokèmon store.

Pre-orders for the 80cm long Psyduck, known as Kodak in Japan, are now live, but will close on 19th February or whenever it sells out – whichever is sooner. The toy itself is expected to ship in mid-July, and costs ¥30,800, which is around £165 / $207.

A closer look at the evolution of the Pokémon games.

Sadly, the plushie will only ship internally in Japan, and there's no sign of the larger-than-life version in either the UK or US Pokémon online stores just yet.

If you have a pal in Japan able to ship it to you, you can order it now, although you'll probably need to allocate about the same amount again to ship it internationally; the box is 68cm x 59cm x 53cm (the plush itself, however, once fully plumped up is 80 x 57 x 75) and weighs around 4kg.

本日1月19日（金）から、ポケモンセンターオンラインで「ぬいぐるみ 等身大コダック」が再受注開始！

全長約80cmのサイズで、存在感ばつぐん。

コダックのポーズにも注目してね。

受け付けは、2月19日（月）までだよ！https://t.co/WGoHFBrEqE #ポケモンセンターオンライン pic.twitter.com/O2TGqCuq6A — ポケモン公式 (@Pokemon_cojp) January 19, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In related Pokémon news, US Pokémon fans will now need to wait until 7th March to watch the rebooted Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix.

The delay was announced by the official Pokémon account on X, though no reason for the extra hold-up was mentioned. The series had previously been set to launch in the US next month.