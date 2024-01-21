If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This toddler-sized Psyduck plushie is available to pre-order now

But only if you live in Japan, sadly.

Psyduck
Image credit: Pokemoncenter-online.com
Vikki Blake
A "life-sized" plush of Psyduck is once again available from the online Japanese Pokèmon store.

Pre-orders for the 80cm long Psyduck, known as Kodak in Japan, are now live, but will close on 19th February or whenever it sells out – whichever is sooner. The toy itself is expected to ship in mid-July, and costs ¥30,800, which is around £165 / $207.

A closer look at the evolution of the Pokémon games.

Sadly, the plushie will only ship internally in Japan, and there's no sign of the larger-than-life version in either the UK or US Pokémon online stores just yet.

If you have a pal in Japan able to ship it to you, you can order it now, although you'll probably need to allocate about the same amount again to ship it internationally; the box is 68cm x 59cm x 53cm (the plush itself, however, once fully plumped up is 80 x 57 x 75) and weighs around 4kg.

In related Pokémon news, US Pokémon fans will now need to wait until 7th March to watch the rebooted Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix.

The delay was announced by the official Pokémon account on X, though no reason for the extra hold-up was mentioned. The series had previously been set to launch in the US next month.

