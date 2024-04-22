Pokémon Go developer taking feedback after avatar update backlash

Pokémon Go developer Niantic is taking feedback following the mixed reaction to its recent player avatar refresh.

The game's new-look avatar system went live last week, and replaced all in-game character designs with a more adjustable default option, which now has sliders for weight and specific body parts, as well as more options for skin tones and hair styles.

But the change has received a lukewarm response, with criticism of how the new avatar's faces look, and the sudden change in art style. Over the weekend, the main Pokémon Go reddit was flooded with complaints, while one player who claimed to have been part of an internal beta test where concerns were raised ahead of time said these had not been properly taken on board.

Niantic community manager Kestral Riot has since been collating constructive feedback on social media, while reminding the game's community to be civil in their response. In a post on social media platform X, it was stated this feedback was then being circulated to the Pokémon Go team.

🤮🤢 #PokemonGO @NianticLabs this is awful 😭 the way you killed my beautiful avatar. I hate this so much! You lost a customer today pic.twitter.com/WkKoz6y6aF — Emma (@MsRicoFierce) April 17, 2024

try2 keep it short: really having two main issues. 1 is with the clothes. i paid for team shirts that were great, fit nice, looked nice can't figure why change the clothes fit for a new avatar... the other is the pasty mushy face. not enough color choices. just bleached looking pic.twitter.com/2PhVajZdBQ — saltydawg067 (@SaltyDawg067) April 19, 2024

The game's avatar update has landed alongside a more positively-received refresh to in-game environments, with Pokémon encounters now taking place with detailed backgrounds that reflect the natural biome you are currently in. Next up is an upgrade to the game's AR functions - already live in Australia - which allows you to place and pose multiple Pokémon for an augmented reality photo.

Eurogamer recently chatted with Pokémon Go exec Ed Wu on the hugely-popular app's future, as its decade anniversary approaches.