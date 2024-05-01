Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam quest steps and rewards for Diancie

The Glitz and Glam special research offers every Pokémon Go player the chance to catch Diancie for free! (Though if you already have one in your collection, you'll earn more Diancie Candy instead.)

Diancie's free global release follows Pokémon Go tradition where the mythical Pokémon debut for a past Go Fest event becomes freely available via a special research quest some time after said event. We've seen similar releases in the past for Shaymin and Meloetta.

While originally released as part of Go Fest 2024, Diancie can now be caught by all Pokémon Go players by completing the Glitz and Glam quest steps and rewards.

'Glitz and Glam' quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go Below you'll find the Glitz and Glam quest steps which eventually lead you to catching a mythical Diancie in Pokémon Go. Since it's a special research quest, Glitz and Glam can be completed whenever you like. It's important to note, however, that you will not catch a Diancie if you've previously caught one through one of the Go Fest 2023 quests, such as Fascinating Facets. Instead, you'll earn additional Diancie Candy. Be warned the section below contains spoilers for both the quest steps and rewards for Glitz and Glam. Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Glitz and Glam' Step 1 of 6 Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - 5 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times - Nosepass encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Lure Module and Roggenrola encounter. 'Glitz and Glam' Step 2 of 6 Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Spritzee encounter

Power up Pokémon 20 times - 3 Pinap Berries

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Swirlix encounter Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Incense and Sableye encounter. 'Glitz and Glam' Step 3 of 6 Use an Incense - 15 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon 20 times - Onix encounter

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg and Carbink encounter. 'Glitz and Glam' Step 4 of 6 Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 10 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon 25 times - 10 Great Balls

Catch 30 Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls Rewards: 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust and either a Diancie encounter or 25 Diancie Candy if you already have a Diancie. 'Glitz and Glam' Step 5 of 6 Evolve 5 Pokémon - 1 Rare Candy

Power up 15 Fairy-type Pokémon - 1 Rare Candy

Power up 15 Rock-type Pokémon - 1 Rare Candy Rewards: 2000 XP, 3 Golden Razz Berries and 300 Mega Diancie Energy. 'Glitz and Glam' Step 6 of 6 Claim reward - 2000 XP

Claim reward - 2000 Stardust

Claim reward - 2000 XP Rewards: 2000 XP, 25 Diancie Stickers and 100 Mega Diancie Energy.