Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam quest steps and rewards for Diancie
How to catch Diancie in Pokémon Go.
The Glitz and Glam special research offers every Pokémon Go player the chance to catch Diancie for free! (Though if you already have one in your collection, you'll earn more Diancie Candy instead.)
Diancie's free global release follows Pokémon Go tradition where the mythical Pokémon debut for a past Go Fest event becomes freely available via a special research quest some time after said event. We've seen similar releases in the past for Shaymin and Meloetta.
While originally released as part of Go Fest 2024, Diancie can now be caught by all Pokémon Go players by completing the Glitz and Glam quest steps and rewards.
'Glitz and Glam' quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find the Glitz and Glam quest steps which eventually lead you to catching a mythical Diancie in Pokémon Go. Since it's a special research quest, Glitz and Glam can be completed whenever you like.
It's important to note, however, that you will not catch a Diancie if you've previously caught one through one of the Go Fest 2023 quests, such as Fascinating Facets. Instead, you'll earn additional Diancie Candy.
Be warned the section below contains spoilers for both the quest steps and rewards for Glitz and Glam.
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Glitz and Glam' Step 1 of 6
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - 5 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - Nosepass encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Lure Module and Roggenrola encounter.
'Glitz and Glam' Step 2 of 6
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Spritzee encounter
- Power up Pokémon 20 times - 3 Pinap Berries
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Swirlix encounter
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Incense and Sableye encounter.
'Glitz and Glam' Step 3 of 6
- Use an Incense - 15 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 20 times - Onix encounter
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg and Carbink encounter.
'Glitz and Glam' Step 4 of 6
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 10 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 25 times - 10 Great Balls
- Catch 30 Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust and either a Diancie encounter or 25 Diancie Candy if you already have a Diancie.
'Glitz and Glam' Step 5 of 6
- Evolve 5 Pokémon - 1 Rare Candy
- Power up 15 Fairy-type Pokémon - 1 Rare Candy
- Power up 15 Rock-type Pokémon - 1 Rare Candy
Rewards: 2000 XP, 3 Golden Razz Berries and 300 Mega Diancie Energy.
'Glitz and Glam' Step 6 of 6
- Claim reward - 2000 XP
- Claim reward - 2000 Stardust
- Claim reward - 2000 XP
Rewards: 2000 XP, 25 Diancie Stickers and 100 Mega Diancie Energy.
The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go. You can now catch Wiglett and, if you don't have one already, Diancie through the Glitz and Glam quest. There's also the Rediscover Kanto and World of Wonders quests to complete! Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
How Diancie first debuted in Pokémon Go
Diancie originally debuted in Pokémon Go as part of the Go Fest 2023 celebrations. It first became available to players who attended the Go Fest 2023 event in Osaka or London on Friday 4th August. Diancie could then be caught by players who attended the in-person Go Fest 2023 event in New York and finally worldwide on Saturday 26th August during the Go Fest 2023 Global event.
During all of these instances, catching Diancie was pay-to-play content. Players who purchased tickets for Go Fest 2024 Global can catch Diancie once they're completed Step 4 of Fascinating Facets. If you were one of these players, then, instead of a second Diancie, you'll receive additional Candy for this Pokémon.
Mega Diancie was also released alongside Diancie - appearing in Mega Raids during both the in-person and global Go Fest events. To help players attending these events complete this Mega Evolution, you could not only earn additional Mega Diancie Energy through specific field research tasks but by catching Carbink.
Nearly a year later, like certain mythical Pokémon in the past such as Shaymin, Diancie has been made available to all Pokémon Go players for free via the Glitz and Glam special research quest.
Good luck catching Diancie in Pokémon Go!