Pokémon Go Fascinating Facets quest steps, rewards and how to get Diancie during Go Fest 2023

Fascinating Facets is a special research quest exclusive to Go Fest Global 2023 ticket holders which offers you the chance to catch Diancie in Pokémon Go.

If you want to unlock Fascinating Facets, you first need to purchase a Go Fest Global 2023 ticket (if you haven't done so already) and then log into Pokémon Go at least once during the event hours of 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 26th August and Sunday 27th August.

After doing so, the special research quest will be yours and you can start working your way towards catching Diancie!

To help you in this task, we've listed all of the Fascinating Facets quest steps and rewards below, along with how to get Mega Diancie in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

How to get Mega Diancie in Pokémon Go Your first question after catching Diancie in Pokémon Go will most likely be - how do I conduct its Mega Evolution? (Well, after you've checked its stats.) Image credit: The Pokémon Company The answer to this question is that you'll need 300 Mega Diancie Energy. Yet, since Mega Diancie isn't appearing in Mega Raids, how will you collect this Mega Energy? Thankfully, as you might have seen above, the Fascinating Facets special research quest offers you the chance to earn enough Mega Energy by completing its various challenges. If you need more, however, you can earn additional Mega Diancie Energy by defeating Carbink in two-raids during the Go Fest 2023 event. Once you've Mega Evolved Diancie once, you'll also be able to collect Mega Energy by walking with the Pokémon as your buddy. Having Mega Diancie active will, like all Mega Evolutions, give you access to a variety of bonuses, such as increasing the attack power of both Rock and Fairy-type Pokémon in raids.