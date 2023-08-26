Pokémon Go Fascinating Facets quest steps, rewards and how to get Diancie during Go Fest 2023
How to catch and Mega Evolve Diancie during Go Fest 2023.
Fascinating Facets is a special research quest exclusive to Go Fest Global 2023 ticket holders which offers you the chance to catch Diancie in Pokémon Go.
If you want to unlock Fascinating Facets, you first need to purchase a Go Fest Global 2023 ticket (if you haven't done so already) and then log into Pokémon Go at least once during the event hours of 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 26th August and Sunday 27th August.
After doing so, the special research quest will be yours and you can start working your way towards catching Diancie!
To help you in this task, we've listed all of the Fascinating Facets quest steps and rewards below, along with how to get Mega Diancie in Pokémon Go.
'Fascinating Facets' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Fascinating Facets is a special research quest exclusive to ticketed players during the Go Fest Global 2023 event in Pokémon Go.
To unlock this quest, you must log into Pokémon Go at least once during the Go Fest 2023 event hours of 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 26th August and Sunday 27th August. We recommend unlocking it on Saturday 26th August and a second special research quest, which is available to all players, will be released on Day Two of the event.
Once you've unlocked Fascinating Facets, however, you can complete it at whatever pace you like since it's a special research quest and therefore doesn't have a deadline. You can even complete it after Go Fest Global 2023 ends!
Keep in mind that, if you've attended one of the in-person Go Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka or New York, you will recieve Diancie Candy instead of an additional Diancie encounter.
Below you'll find all of the Fascinating Facets quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go, but be wary of spoilers!
Thank to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Fascinating Facets' Step 1 of 6
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - 2 Incense
- Use an Incense – 23 Pokéballs
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 3 Nanab Berry
Rewards: 3 Razz Berry, 3 Pinap Berry, and 2 Lure Module.
'Fascinating Facets' Step 2 of 6
- Complete 3 Field Research Tasks - Joltik encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 2 Egg Incubator
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – Oranguru Encounter
Rewards: 2023 XP, 2023 Stardust, and 2 Poffin.
'Fascinating Facets' Step 3 of 6
- Hatch 2 Eggs - 2 Lucky Egg
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms – Shellos encounter (West Sea)
- Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – Shellos encounter (East Sea)
Rewards: 2023 XP, 2023 Stardust, and a Carbink encounter.
'Fascinating Facets' Step 4 of 6
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 2 Star Piece
- Earn 7190 Stardust – 1 Silver Pinap Berry
- Evolve 3 Pokémon – Growlithe encounter
Rewards: 2023 XP, 2023 Stardust, and a Diancie encounter (or 25 Diancie Candy if you've already caught a Diancie).
'Fascinating Facets' Step 5 of 6
- Earn 7190 XP - 3 Rare Candy
- Power up 10 Fairy-type Pokémon – 3 Rare Candy
- Power up 10 Rock-type Pokémon – 3 Rare Candy
Rewards: 2023 XP, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, Diancie T-Shirt (or 25 Diancie Candy if you already own the T-Shirt).
'Fascinating Facets' Step 6 of 6
- Claim Reward - 2023 XP
- Claim Reward – 2023 Stardust
- Claim Reward – 2023 XP
Rewards: 100 Diancie Mega Energy, 25 Diancie Sticker, and the Treasure Hunt Pose (or 25 Dianice Candy if you already own the pose).
How to get Mega Diancie in Pokémon Go
Your first question after catching Diancie in Pokémon Go will most likely be - how do I conduct its Mega Evolution? (Well, after you've checked its stats.)
The answer to this question is that you'll need 300 Mega Diancie Energy.
Yet, since Mega Diancie isn't appearing in Mega Raids, how will you collect this Mega Energy?
Thankfully, as you might have seen above, the Fascinating Facets special research quest offers you the chance to earn enough Mega Energy by completing its various challenges.
If you need more, however, you can earn additional Mega Diancie Energy by defeating Carbink in two-raids during the Go Fest 2023 event. Once you've Mega Evolved Diancie once, you'll also be able to collect Mega Energy by walking with the Pokémon as your buddy.
Having Mega Diancie active will, like all Mega Evolutions, give you access to a variety of bonuses, such as increasing the attack power of both Rock and Fairy-type Pokémon in raids.
How does Fascinating Facets work during Go Fest 2023 in Pokémon Go
Good luck catching Diancie!