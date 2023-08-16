Pokémon Go Fest 2023 dates, start time, ticket price and Go Fest activities explained

Go Fest 2023 is the main event in the Pokémon Go calendar this year and, as the name suggests, Go Fest Global brings players from around the world together during a weekend-long celebration.

After three in-person Go Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka and New York, Go Fest Global 2023 sees the worldwide release of Mega Rayquaza in Pokémon Go and, if you’ve brought a ticket, the chance to catch the mythical Diancie.

To help you prepare for the event, you’ll find the Go Fest 2023 date and start time, ticket price and an overview of the weekend’s activities for both free-to-play and ticketed players below.

On this page:

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 start time: When is the Go Fest Global 2023 event? The Go Fest Global 2023 event is running on Saturday 26th August and Sunday 27th August. With the event starting at 10am (local time) and ending at 6pm (local time) each day. Image credit: Niantic Whether you’ve purchased a ticket or not, you’ll be able to battle Mega Rayquaza in Mega Raids, catch Carbink and hunt down shiny Pokémon during the rotating habitat hours. Purchasing a ticket, however, gives you the chance to add the mythical Diancie to your Pokédex. If you’d like to learn more about the Go Fest Global 2023 event, including the different free-to-play and ticketed activities, then continue reading…

Free-to-play activities during Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Below you’ll find all of the free-to-play activities available for every Pokémon Go player during Go Fest 2023. While some of these activities are live on both days, a number are exclusive to either Saturday or Sunday. This means it’s important to know when everything is happening so you don’t miss anything! Activities live throughout Go Fest 2023 There are five bonuses running throughout the event hours on both Go Fest 2023 days. One sees Incense lasting for an hour, while another offers you the chance to collect field research tasks themed around the different habitat hours. Every player also has the chance to deal double friendship bonus damage in raids and the Remote Raid Pass limit has been raised to 20 per day between the hours of 12am (local time) on Saturday 26th August to 11:59pm (local time) on Sunday 27th August. Remember to take a snapshot or two during Go Fest 2023! A good surprise might be awaiting you… Go Fest 2023 also sees the release of four new costume Pikachus. Each Pikachu is wearing a little crown (at least it’s not a flower) and is themed around one of the four habitat hours. Keep an eye out for these royal mice, so you can add Quartz Crown, Pyrite Crown, Malachite Crown and Aquamarine Crown to your costume Pokémon collection! Image credit: Niantic Eight Pokémon can learn a featured attack if you earn them via evolution during Go Fest 2023. These Pokémon, along with the moves, are: Butterfree - Bug Bite (Bug-type Fast Attack)

- Bug Bite (Bug-type Fast Attack) Trainer Battles - 3



Gyms and raids - 5

Sandslash - Night Slash (Dark-type Charged Attack)

- Night Slash (Dark-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 50



Gyms and raids - 50

Clefable - Pound (Normal-type Fast Attack)

- Pound (Normal-type Fast Attack) Trainer Battles - 4



Gyms and raids - 7

Flygon - Earth Pound (Ground-type Charged Attack)

- Earth Pound (Ground-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 90



Gyms and raids - 100

Salamence - Outrage (Dragon-type Charged Attack)

- Outrage (Dragon-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 110



Gyms and raids - 110

Metagross - Meteor Mash (Steel-type Charged Attack)

- Meteor Mash (Steel-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 100



Gyms and raids - 100

Roserade - Bullet Seed (Grass-type Fast Attack)

- Bullet Seed (Grass-type Fast Attack) Trainer Battles - 5



Gyms and raids - 8

Roserade - Weather Ball (Fire-type Charged Attack)

- Weather Ball (Fire-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 55



Gyms and raids - 55

Lickilicky - Body Slam (Normal-type Charged Attack)

- Body Slam (Normal-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 60



Gyms and raids - 50 A selection of avatar items have also been released as part of Go Fest 2023, including the Go Fest 2023 Tee, Diancie Headphones, Mega Rayquaza Set and Mega Rayquaza Helmet. All of these can be purchased from the in-game avatar store. Image credit: Niantic Finally, you can continue collecting Go Fest 2023 themed stickers from Gifts, spinning PokéStops or by purchasing them from the in-game store until Sunday 27th August. Image credit: Niantic Day One Activities - Saturday 26th August There will be four habitats rotating on an hourly basis during Day One, Saturday 26th August, of Go Fest 2023. A selection of Pokémon, including a crown wearing Pikachu, themed around each habitat will appear more frequently in the wild during these hours. The habitats for Go Fest 2023 are called Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness and Aquamarine Shores. Throughout this day, you’ll also have the chance to partake in a number of raids: One Star Three Star Five Star Primal Aquamarine Crown Pikachu Carbink Cowboy Hat Snorlax Primal Kyogre Malachite Crown Pikachu Primal Groudon Pyrite Crown Pikachu Quartz Crown Pikachu Goomy Day Two Activities - Sunday 27th August Sunday 27th August sees the global release of Mega Rayquaza. Previously this Mega Evolution had only been available to those attending the in-person Go Fest events earlier on in the month, but now everyone has the chance to get this legendary evolution. Yet, before you can use Mega Rayquaza, you need to find a Meteorite as this item is required for teaching the legendary Dragon Ascent - the Charged Attack which, alongside Mega Rayquaza Energy, is required for this evolution. Thankfully, you can find Meteorites by completing the special research quest which unlocks on Day Two of Go Fest. Image credit: Niantic Alongside this, the habitat Pokémon from the previous day will continue to appear throughout the wild, but they will no longer be tied to a specific time period. This means that it may take you a little longer to find a specific Pokémon! Finally, you can also partake in a number of raids throughout Day Two of Go Fest: One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Primal Aquamarine Crown Pikachu Carbink Cowboy Hat Snorlax Mega Rayquaza Primal Kyogre Malachite Crown Pikachu Primal Groudon Pyrite Crown Pikachu Quartz Crown Pikachu Goomy

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 ticket price: How much does Go Fest Global 2023 cost? A ticket for Go Fest Global 2023 costs £13.99, $14.99 or the equivalent in your local currency. Tickets are currently available to purchase and you will be able to buy them during the event. It’s also important to remember that tickets are non-refundable and can’t be purchased using PokéCoin. If you purchased a Go Fest ticket during June or July make sure you complete both the In The Rough and/or Shimmering Strides research quests before 9am (local time) on Saturday 26th August or else you won’t be able to earn their rewards.