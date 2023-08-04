Pokémon Go Mega Rayquaza counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Rayquaza is the Mega Evolved form of Rayquaza - the fan favourite to end all fan favourites. This Pokémon is so good in the main series - so game-breakingly good - that its arrival in the world of Pokémon Go has been awaited with bated breath.

If you’re taking part in Go Fest 2023, you’ll want to grab a Mega Rayquaza while you can. If you can’t make it to London, Osaka or New York, or if you can but don’t have a ticket, you can still battle Mega Rayquaza, you just won’t get the energy for doing so.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Rayquaza can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Rayquaza Energy for its temporary evolution. However, due to how obscenely powerful it is, there are a couple of other hoops you need to jump through: Meteorites and Dragon Ascent.

Below you’ll find Mega Rayquaza’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have an Rayquaza in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

How to get Mega Rayquaza in Pokémon Go First things first: Mega Rayquaza is not like other Mega Pokémon. Rayquaza. While Pokémon Go has avoided move-based evolutions, it has adopted this special evolution method for Mega Rayquaza. This means that on top of using Mega Energy, Rayquaza can only mega evolve if you have the right move - and if you’re a fan of the main series games, you probably know which move we’re talking about. If you’re already reaching for your Elite TMs, we have bad news for you - you can only learn the move you need Rayquaza’s signature move Dragon Ascent with the brand new item: Meteorite. But, how do you get Meteorite it Pokémon Go? Niantic has confirmed that 'All Trainers who log in during event hours on Sunday, August 27, 2023, will receive a short Special Research story that grants a Meteorite when completed. Those who choose to upgrade their Pokémon GO Fest experience with an event ticket will receive an extended Special Research story that awards an additional Meteorite and other rewards!' We don’t know when Meteorite will return to Pokémon Go after this event, so make sure you get your free one, and then keep an eye out for them in future, should you miss Go Fest this year. So, to mega evolve Rayquaza in Pokémon Go, you need to: Get a Meteorite Use a Meteorite to teach Rayquaza the Charged move Dragon Ascent Have enough Mega Energy Click Mega Evolve Good luck getting the Meteorites you need at Go Fest 2023!

Mega Rayquaza counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Rayquaza energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Rayquaza to help you achieve this: Mega Rayquaza types - Dragon and Flying

- Dragon and Flying Mega Rayquaza is double-weak against - Ice

- Ice Mega Rayquaza is weak against - Dragon, Fairy and Rock

- Dragon, Fairy and Rock Mega Rayquaza is resistant to - Bug, Fighting, Fire and Water

- Bug, Fighting, Fire and Water Mega Rayquaza is double-resistant to - Grass and Ground

- Grass and Ground Mega Rayquaza Mega counters - Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball is the way to go. After this, Mega Latios, Mega Salamence and Mega Latias are your best counters, due to their raw power, but they’re weak to Rayquaza’s Dragon-type attacks. After this, Mega Glalie and Mega Aerodactyl are your best options, but we don’t recommend them if you have anything else in this list.

- Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball is the way to go. After this, Mega Latios, Mega Salamence and Mega Latias are your best counters, due to their raw power, but they’re weak to Rayquaza’s Dragon-type attacks. After this, Mega Glalie and Mega Aerodactyl are your best options, but we don’t recommend them if you have anything else in this list. Mega Rayquaza non-Mega counters - Avalugg is your strongest counter, running Ice Fang and Avalanche. Kyurem (Glaciate) follows, with Galarian Darmanitan, Aurorus and Hisuian Avalugg, both with Ice attacks. If you need something budget, Jynx and Mamoswine (both with Ice attacks), are decent options, but make sure you raid with a couple of other trainers.

- Avalugg is your strongest counter, running Ice Fang and Avalanche. Kyurem (Glaciate) follows, with Galarian Darmanitan, Aurorus and Hisuian Avalugg, both with Ice attacks. If you need something budget, Jynx and Mamoswine (both with Ice attacks), are decent options, but make sure you raid with a couple of other trainers. Mega Abomasnow, Avalugg and Kyurem are your top three counters Number of players to beat Mega Rayquaza - Thanks to its double weakness, Mega Rayquaza should be beatable with two to three Trainers bringing optimal Level 40 counters.

- Thanks to its double weakness, Mega Rayquaza should be beatable with two to three Trainers bringing optimal Level 40 counters. Tactics - Channel your inner 90s child and bring Ice, Ice, baby. Mega Abomasnow is a fairly budget one as a non-Legendary, and there are decent budget options for those who don’t have the likes of Avalugg and Kyurem. Just bring your strongest Ice-type Pokémon and tell Rayquaza to chill.

Best Mega Rayquaza moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Rayquaza is the new, undisputed Dragon-type overlord in Pokémon Go - as befitting of the Mega Pokémon that can subdue Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. Also, look at that face - something that looks that cool is going to be undeniably powerful. That’s just how games work. Mega Rayquaza. But, given that you need a specific move for Mega Rayquaza to simply exist, you’re going to want to know if it is any good. While we can’t confirm the attack damage and energy, as Niantic can (and sometimes does) change the numbers up to the wire, we expect the move to pretty powerful. Dragon Ascent is this Pokémon’s signate move - Origin Pulse, Precipice Blades, Glaciate and all the other signature moves we’ve had lately have been very good. We don’t expect this one to disappoint either. So, with that in mind, we expect the best Mega Rayquaza moves moves to be Dragon Tail (Fast), Breaking Swipe (Charged) and Dragon Ascent (Charged). The first two are Dragon-types and the third, believe it or not, is Flying-type. No, we don’t know why Dragon Ascent is a Flying-type move, but yes, we agree it’s a little bit silly. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Rayquaza can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Air Slash (Flying)

Dragon Tail (Dragon) Charged Moves: Outrage (Dragon)

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Ancient Power (Rock) Legacy Charged Moves: Breaking Swipe (Dragon)

Hurricane (Flying)

Dragon Ascent (Flying)