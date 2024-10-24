Nintendo announces new Switch OLED Mario bundle for Europe

Nintendo has announced a new Switch OLED bundle here in Europe, featuring a white OLED Switch console, a pre-installed digital copy of Super Mario Wonder, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership.

The offering saves you £67, according to Nintendo's own calculations, versus buying the lot individually.

You can purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle right now from the company's own My Nintendo Store, where it is priced £310. As ever, other retail options are available.

This Switch OLED bundle joins bundle options for both the vanilla Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite announced by Nintendo here in Europe last month.

There's a £200 Switch Lite bundle with Animal Crossing: New Life and 12 months of Switch Online membership, and a £260 vanilla Switch bundle with Nintendo Switch Sports and 12 months of Switch Online membership.

These bundles differ from those announced by Nintendo of America, which feature Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - the console's most popular game - with either a vanilla Switch or a Switch OLED.

Switch 2 - what Switch 2? With the recent launches of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree and the upcoming Mario & Luigi: Brothership, it's clear Nintendo has its focus set on selling its existing Switch hardware for one more Christmas season. Roll on 2025, when Nintendo Switch 2 will finally arrive.