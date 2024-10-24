Roblox hit Dress To Impress removes hotdog outfit after players use it to dress up like male genitalia

The developer of Dress to Impress has removed a hotdog costume from its lineup of outfits, after some players used it to deliberately dress their characters up like a giant penis.

If you weren't already aware, Dress to Impress is a dress up fashion game hosted on Roblox, that has blown up in popularity since its launch a year ago. It is, generally, a fairly innocent way for players to pass the time, and somewhere they can partake in catwalk shows while wearing an array of fun fashion looks.

At least it was, until the hotdog costume was introduced recently as part of a Halloween range. Basically, when certain players got their hands on the hotdog costume, they changed up the colour palette and popped on a fleshy-hued hat to make it look like their character was wearing a particularly phallic ensemble.

The sudden rise of catwalking willies, of course, caught the attention of Dress to Impress's creators.

"We want to create a safe and friendly environment for our players and it was not intended to be used this way," the game's development manager wrote on 21st October. At this time, only the threat of removing the costume was mentioned.

Here’s the thing: We cannot simply change our whole UI system for a simple hotdog costume.



Here's the thing: We cannot simply change our whole UI system for a simple hotdog costume.



Creativity is the point of the game, and we see a lot of tweets that prove that. But, we just can't give other outlets to something this serious. We love all of your creativity with it… — zac (@studiozacc) October 22, 2024

However, this warning didn't do the dick, sorry, I mean trick.

As such, the hotdog costume has now been temporarily removed from Dress to Impress. After all, Roblox is on its surface at least, a platform for children.

They done ruined up the hotdog for everyone @_Dress2Impress 😭 please fix this #DressToImpress pic.twitter.com/tpZ8T7RigL — slay bestie (@Numerou14390151) October 20, 2024

"Just an update in case you haven't already seen. The hotdog costume will be temporarily removed from [Dress to Impress] due to inappropriate usage," the game's community manager wrote on social media platform X. "We plan to bring it back later with limitations on how you can colour it/couple it with other items to reduce this."

While the team does what it needs to do to make sure no more willies make their catwalk debut further down the line, it has replaced the hotdog costume with a hopefully less suggestive cupcake outfit, which you can see below.

Image credit: Dress to Impress

Think it will do the trick?

Last night, Roblox confirmed it would change policies for pre-teen users amid ongoing accusations of child-safety failures.