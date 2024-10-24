PlayStation Stars reward points will soon only last a year as Sony tweaks terms

Sony has announced a number of changes to its PlayStation Stars reward programme which, among other things, will see earned points expire after a year instead of the 24 months they remained available previously.

PlayStation Stars, which launched in the UK back in October 2022, is part of the PlayStation App on mobile and rewards points based on the amount of money users spend in the PlayStation Store, as well as for completing in-app challenges. Points can then be redeemed against digital rewards, including "collectibles" and store credit.

As of 1st March next year, though, Sony is making changes to its definition of "eligible purchases", meaning payments for subscription services such as PlayStation Plus (whether initial or renewal payments), will no longer generate Stars points.

Additionally, earned PlayStation Stars points will soon need to be spent much sooner. From 24th October this year, Sony is reducing point expiration times from 24 months to 12 - meaning all accumulated points must be redeemed against a reward within a year of earning them.

Somewhat confusingly, Sony's confirmed term changes have been accompanied by reports of missing store credit redemption options in the PlayStation Stars rewards catalogue - albeit inconsistently across regions. Over on the PlayStation Stars subreddit, some users report the ability to redeem points for store credit has been removed entirely, while some are only seeing limited Wallet credit options when browsing the PlayStation App.

Eurogamer has reached out to Sony for clarity on the situation.