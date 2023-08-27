How to get a Meteorite and teach Dragon Ascent in Pokémon Go

Meteorites allow you to teach Dragon Ascent, a Dragon-type Charged Attack, to Rayquaza in Pokémon Go.

Once a Rayquaza knows Dragon Ascent, you'll be able to conduct its Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go. Though you will still need to collect the correct amount of Mega Rayquaza Energy first!

Below you'll learn how to get a Meteorite in Pokémon Go, along with how to use Meteorites and Mega Rayquaza's bonuses.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

How to get a Meteorite in Pokémon Go

A quest step from one of the Go Fest 2023: London exclusive special research quests. | Image credit: Niantic/Eurogamer

To get a Meteorite in Pokémon Go, you need to complete quest step one of the Sky High special research quest, or get lucky from rewards earned by catching a Rayquaza in raids, as confirmed by Kightsbridge on TheSilphRoad subreddit.

Keep in mind that the Sky High special research quest was released on Sunday 27th August 2023 as part of Go Fest 2023 and, to access it, you need to have played Pokémon Go on this day. If you purchased a ticket for this event, then you'll have access to an extended version of this quest which will allow you to collect an additional Meoteorite, and other rewards like Mega Rayquaza Energy and Rayquaza Candy.

If you didn't partake in the free-to-play or paid version of Go Fest Global 2023, then you will have to wait until Meteorites become available again in Pokémon Go.

If you attended one of the in-person Go Fest 2023 events in either London, Osaka or New York then you may have already earned a Meteorite or two. This is because you could earn two Meteorites via the City Sights special research quest, such as Go Fest 2023: London City Sights quest.

So now have your Meteorite, what is it used for?

What are Meteorites used for in Pokémon Go?

Meteorites, at the time of writing, have one purpose in Pokémon Go - teaching Rayquaza Dragon Ascent, a Dragon-type Charged Attack.

Any Rayquaza which knows Dragon Ascent can be Mega Evolved, but you will also need 400 Mega Rayquaza Energy. You can earn this energy by defeating Mega Rayquaza in raids, special research quests and walking with Rayquaza as your buddy.

Image credit: Niantic

How to teach Dragon Ascent in Pokémon Go

To teach Dragon Ascent in Pokémon Go, you first need to find the Rayquaza you wish to Mega Evolve in your Pokémon Storage. Once there, scroll down to its moveset where you'll find the option to teach it Dragon Ascent.

Now all you have to do is select 'Dragon Ascent' followed by 'Yes' to use your Meteorite to teach it this Dragon-type Charged Attack. With this done, you'll now be able to Mega Evolve this Rayqauaza - if you have 400 Mega Rayquaza Energy of course.

You need both a Meteorite and 400 Mega Rayquaza Energy to Mega Evolve Rayquaza. | Image credit: Niantic/Eurogamer

It's important to remember that Meteorites are one-use-only items. This means that once you've used it to teach a Rayquaza Dragon Ascent that Meteorite will be gone forever. So, if you want to Mega Evolve a different Rayquaza you will need a different Meteorite.

The second day of Go Fest Global sees the global release of Mega Rayquaza! Make sure you complete the Sky High special research quest to earn a Meteorite for this Mega Evolution. If you haven't done so already, you can also complete the Fascinating Facets quest to catch Diancie. Elsewhere in the Season of Hidden Gems we have seen the release of Routes, Zygarde, and a new Go Battle League season. Be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Mega Rayquaza bonuses in Pokémon Go

Like all Mega Evolutions, having Mega Rayquaza active will bring you a number of bonuses in Pokémon Go.

The first is a boost to the damage Dragon, Flying and Psychic-type Pokémon can deal in raids and Gyms battles. You will also receive additional XP, Candy and an increased chance of earning Candy XL when catching Dragon, Flying and Psychic-types.

Finally, a Rayquaza's Mega Level will increase the more you Mega Evolve it and, alongside this, the bonuses it offers will improve. This includes reducing its rest period and Mega Energy cost.

Mega Rayquaza's bonuses at Base, High and Max Level. | Image credit: Niantic/Eurogamer

Good luck collecting Meteorites and hope you have fun with Mega Rayquaza!