Pokémon Go Sky High quest steps and rewards
Includes both the free-to-play and pay-to-play special research quest steps.
Sky High is a special research quest released in Pokémon Go on Sunday 27th August 2023 as part of Go Fest Global 2023.
Unlike other Pokémon Go special research quests, there is a free-to-play and pay-to-play version of the Go Fest 2023: Sky High, called Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High. If you’ve brought a Go Fest 2023 ticket, you’ll be treated to an extended version of Sky High which will allow you to collect more Meteorites for Mega Rayquaza.
Below you’ll find the Go Fest 2023: Sky High quest steps and rewards for both the free-to-play and pay-to-play versions of this Pokémon Go special research quest.
'Go Fest 2023: Sky High' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Go Fest 2023: Sky High is a special research quest available to every player who logs into Pokémon Go on Sunday 27th August - the second day of Go Fest Global 2023.
Keep in mind that to unlock this quest, you do need to log into Pokémon Go between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Sunday 27th August. All you have to do is start the special research quest and then, since it has no deadline, you’ll be able to complete it at your leisure.
It is important to note, however, that there are two versions of this quest - a short version for free-to-play Go Fest Global 2023 players and an extended one for those who brought tickets for the event.
Below you’ll find all of the quest steps and rewards for the short, free-to-play, version of Go Fest 2023: Sky High. Just remember that this section contains spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Go Fest 2023: Sky High' Step 1 of 2
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - 20 Poké Balls
- Catch 3 Pokémon - 3 Nanab Berries
- Complete 2 Field Research Tasks - 100 XP
Rewards: 100 Stardust, 3 Potions and 1 Meteorite
'Go Fest 2023: Sky High' Step 2 of 2
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 3 Revives
- Use a supereffective Charged Attack - 3 Super Potions
- Battle in a raid - 3 Max Revives
Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 1 Silver Pinap Berry and 5 Rayquaza stickers
'Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High' pay-to-play version quest steps in Pokémon Go
Here you’ll find all of the quest steps and rewards for the extended version of Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High, which is only available to players who brought tickets for the Go Fest Global 2023.
Keep in mind that, just like the free-to-play version, you need to log into Pokémon Go at least once on Sunday 27th August between 10am to 6pm (local time) to ensure you unlock the quest. You must then complete the free-to-play version of this quest, Go Fest 2023: Sky High, listed above. After this, you can complete Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High whenever you like since, due to it being a special research quest, it has no deadline.
If you’re currently a free-to-play Go Fest 2023 player, but would like to earn more Meteorites for Mega Rayquaza, then it is possible to purchase a ticket during event hours.
Remember - this section contains spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High' Step 1 of 5
- Explore 1km - 3 Super Potions
- Complete 2 Field Research Tasks - 23 Poké Balls
- Visit 10 PokéStops or Gyms - 2 Lucky Eggs
Rewards: 1 Meteorite, 2 Fast TMs and 2 Charged TMs
'Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High' Step 2 of 5
- Earn 3,840 Stardust - 20 Rayquaza Candy
- Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokémon - Goomy encounter
- Power up 10 Flying-type Pokémon - 384 Stardust
Rewards: 3 Hyper Potions, 3 Revives and 2 Premium Raid Passes
'Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High' Step 3 of 5
- Use 3 supereffective Charged Attacks - 3 Max Revives
- Battle in 5 raids - 3 Max Potions
- Win a Mega Raid - 100 Mega Rayquaza Energy
Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries and 100 Mega Rayquaza Energy
'Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High' Step 4 of 5
- Catch 10 Water, Electric or Bug-type Pokémon - 10 Kyorge Candy
- Catch 10 Fire, Grass or Ground-type Pokémon - 10 Groudon Candy
- Catch 10 Flying, Psychic or Dragon-type Pokémon - 10 Rayquaza Candy
Rewards: 100 Primal Kyorge Energy, 100 Primal Groudon Energy and 200 Mega Rayquaza Energy
'Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High' Step 5 of 5
- Power up Pokémon 20 times - 10 Rayquaza Candy
- Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks - 10 Rayquaza Candy XL
- Win 5 raids - 3 Rare Candy
Rewards: 1 Rare Candy XL, 1 Elite Fast TM and 1 Elite Charged TM
How does Go Fest 2023: Sky High work during Go Fest 2023 in Pokémon Go
Go Fest 2023: Sky High is a special research quest released on Sunday 27th August as part of Go Fest Global 2023. To unlock this quest, you must log into the game at least once on Sunday 27th August between 10am to 6pm (local time).
It’s also important to note that there are two versions of this quest - one for free-to-play players and one for those who brought Go Fest Global 2023 tickets. The free-to-play version of the quest is far shorter, while the extended version offers you the chance to earn more Meteorites.
The pay-to-play version is called Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High and, to unlock it, ticket holders must first complete the free version of this quest.
Since Meteorites are crucial to getting Mega Rayquaza, you may want to purchase a Go Fest 2023 ticket if you wish to Mega Evolve more than one Rayquaza.
No matter which version of Go Fest 2023: Sky High you’re playing, it will always be a special research quest. This means that it doesn’t have a deadline, so you can complete it at your own pace without having to worry about losing your chance to earn a Meteorite.
Good luck collecting Meteorites!