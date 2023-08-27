Pokémon Go Sky High quest steps and rewards

Sky High is a special research quest released in Pokémon Go on Sunday 27th August 2023 as part of Go Fest Global 2023.

Unlike other Pokémon Go special research quests, there is a free-to-play and pay-to-play version of the Go Fest 2023: Sky High, called Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High. If you’ve brought a Go Fest 2023 ticket, you’ll be treated to an extended version of Sky High which will allow you to collect more Meteorites for Mega Rayquaza.

Below you’ll find the Go Fest 2023: Sky High quest steps and rewards for both the free-to-play and pay-to-play versions of this Pokémon Go special research quest.

'Go Fest 2023: Sky High' quest steps in Pokémon Go Go Fest 2023: Sky High is a special research quest available to every player who logs into Pokémon Go on Sunday 27th August - the second day of Go Fest Global 2023. Keep in mind that to unlock this quest, you do need to log into Pokémon Go between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Sunday 27th August. All you have to do is start the special research quest and then, since it has no deadline, you’ll be able to complete it at your leisure. It is important to note, however, that there are two versions of this quest - a short version for free-to-play Go Fest Global 2023 players and an extended one for those who brought tickets for the event. Below you’ll find all of the quest steps and rewards for the short, free-to-play, version of Go Fest 2023: Sky High. Just remember that this section contains spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Go Fest 2023: Sky High' Step 1 of 2 Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - 20 Poké Balls

Catch 3 Pokémon - 3 Nanab Berries

Complete 2 Field Research Tasks - 100 XP Rewards: 100 Stardust, 3 Potions and 1 Meteorite 'Go Fest 2023: Sky High' Step 2 of 2 Power up Pokémon 5 times - 3 Revives

Use a supereffective Charged Attack - 3 Super Potions

Battle in a raid - 3 Max Revives Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 1 Silver Pinap Berry and 5 Rayquaza stickers Image credit: Niantic