Call of Duty Black Ops 6 PC Requirements

Knowing the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will help you learn at what level you can run the upcoming game, or even if your current device is capable of running it all without melting.

If you meet the minimum requirements then you will be able to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but perhaps just not to the quality that you would be able to if your PC met the recommended ones.

Without further ado, here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

On this page:

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Minimum PC Requirements

Here are the minimum requirements your PC should meet to be able to run Call of Duty: Black Ops 6:

OS - Windows 10 64 Bit (make sure it's had the latest update)

Memory - 8 GB

Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, Intel Arc A580 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Processor - Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5

Storage - SSD with at least 102 GB available at launch

Internet - Broadband Internet Connection

Image credit: Activision

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Recommended PC Requirements

Here are the recommended requirements your PC should meet to run Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at the intended quality:

OS - Windows 11 64 Bit or Windows 10 64 Bit (make sure it's the latest update for either one)

Memory - 12 GB

Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti/RX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

Processor - Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Storage - SSD with at least 102 GB available at launch

Internet - Broadband Internet Connection

Image credit: Activision

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.