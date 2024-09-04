Max Particles and Power Spots in Pokémon Go explained

Max Particles and Power Stops are important parts of the Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles features of Pokémon Go.

Power Spots are where Max Battles are held in Pokémon Go. Yet, without Max Particles, you won't be able to partake in them. Due to this, it's important to understand how both Max Particles and Power Spots work if you want to start collecting Dynamax Pokémon.

While Max Battles won't be released until Tuesday 10th September, every player will have access to Max Particles and Power Spots in their region once 12pm (local time) has passed on Wednesday 4th September. This means you've got a good amount of time to collect these all important particles!

So read on to learn how to collect Max Particles in Pokémon Go, what Max Particles used for and everything you need to know about Power Spots.

Wednesday 4th September: At the time of writing, both Max Particles and Power Spots are being released globally in Pokémon Go - at 12pm (local time) on Wedneday 4th September. Due to this, you might not have access to this feature in your region yet. Max Battles, meanwhile, will be released on Tuesday 10th September.

How to collect Max Particles from Power Spots in Pokémon Go There are two main methods you can use to collect Max Particles in Pokémon Go - visiting a Power Spot, which are new locations appearing on the map alongside Gyms and PokéStop, and walking 2km per day. Before we get into specifics, however, it's important to note that you can only collect 800 Max Particles by day. Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic This is a soft cap, however, so you won't loose out on any bonus Max Particles you earn from Power Spots. Despite this, there is a downside - if you're over the 800 Max Particle limit, but haven't collected the Max Particles you earn from walking, you'll be unable to collect them as you can see in the screenshot to the right. If you're beneath this limit, at 700 Max Particles for example, then you will be able to collect this extra amount and safely go over the cap. It's also important to note that you can only carry a certain number of Max Particles at a time and must spend them before collecting more. With that out of the way, let's take a look at how to collect Max Particles! To collect Max Particles from a Power Spot, you must first visit one on the map. Once you've there, simply press on the Power Spot like you would a PokéStop before moving your finger over the glowing purple orbs to collect the Max Particles. (No, I don't know why Max Particles are floating purple orbs. Sorry.) You will earn 120 Max Particles per Power Spot, the 20 appearing to be a bonus. Yet, the first Power Spot you interact with each day will grant you slightly more and, in my case, this was 200 Max Particles. You can only earn Max Particles from a Power Spot once per day and can tell whether a Power Spot has Max Particles waiting for you by the glowing purple orbs circling around it on the map. If the orbs are present, then you can grab some Max Particle. No orbs? No particles. Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic To earn Max Particles from walking 2km, you first to, well, walk 2km. You can keep track of this by opening your Pokémon radar in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen and scrolling along to the Power Stop section. There you'll find a counter outlining how far you've currently walked to reach this requirement. Walking 2km will earn you 300 Max Particles and, once you've traveled this distance, simply return to the Power Spot menu in your Pokémon radar and press 'Done!' Finally, you can also collect Max Particles from completing parts of the To the Max! quest and it's quite possible we'll see this reward return if more Dynamax-themed research quest are released in the future.

What are Max Particles used for in Pokémon Go? Max Particles have two primary purposes in Pokémon Go - for partaking in Max Battles at Power Spots and levelling up a Dynamax Pokémon's Max Moves. At the time of writing, Max Battles won't be released until Tuesday 10th September. Due to this I can't go into specifics about how Max Particles work alongside Max Battles. What I do know, however, from the in-game tutorial about Power Spots is that Max Particles are required for battling the Max Battle Boss (also known as Dynamax Pokémon) and are only consumed if you win said battle. I'll update this section once I've participated in a Max Battle! Image credit: Niantic When it comes to Max Moves, it's first important to note that only Pokémon with the ability to Dynamax can learn them, such as the Wooloo you'll earn from the To the Max! quest and ones caught from Max Raids. Each Dynamax Pokémon has three Max Moves, but some Dynamax Pokémon will need a number of their Max Moves to be unlocked first before they can be used. Max Moves can be used in battle, including ones against other Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokémon. You can find a Dynamax Pokémon's Max Move set by pressing the Dyanmax option on their Pokémon page in your storage. It sits directly beneath where their type is outlined. Left: Where to find Max Moves. | Right: Levelling up a Max Move. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic Max Particles can be used to both level up and unlock Max Moves, alongside a required amount of the correct candy for the Dynamax Pokémon whose moveset you wish to improve. Using the Dynamax Wooloo from the To the Max! quest as an example, levelling up its Max Strike move requires 600 Max Particles and 100 Wooloo Candy. The amount required for both then increases as I continue to level up this move. Meanwhile, unlocking its other two Max Moves - Max Guard and Max Spirit - requires 400 Max Particles and 50 Wooloo Candy each. This means I need a total of 800 Max Particles and 100 Wooloo Candy to access its full Max Move set.