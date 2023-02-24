How to get Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go, including counters and weaknesses

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre were released into Pokémon Go as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn event.

If you want to add these powerful legendary variants to your team, then you need to know how to get Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go. Using Primal Reversion on these Pokémon will also allow you to benefit from the Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre bonuses.

First, however, you need to know the counters and weaknesses for both Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre. We also recommend knowing how to get Primal Energy, because, without that, your Groudon and Kyogre are stuck in their normal forms.

On this page:

To get Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go, you need to perform Primal Reversion on a Groudon or Kyogre after collecting the correct amount of Primal Energy. It is fundamentally the same as performing a Mega Evolution except the name is different and it's a process exclusive to two Pokémon. Like with Mega Energy, you will need to collect the Primal Energy exclusive to either Groudon or Kyogre to perform a Primal Reversion. This means you can not use Primal Energy collected from a Primal Kyogre raid to perform a Primal Reversion on Groudon. It will cost your 400 Primal Energy to conduct Primal Reversion on either a Groudon or Kyogre for the first time. Primal Reversion can be conducted from the Pokémon storage, raid lobbies and when you're preparing for a battle. Groudon or Kyogre will then stay in their Primal Form for eight hours, unless you perform a Primal Reversion on another Pokémon. Once these eight hours have passed, the Groudon or Kyogre in question will revert to their original forms and enter a rest period. During this time, the amount of Primal Energy required for Primal Reversion will gradually decrease until it reaches an amount determined by the Pokémon's Primal Level. To raise a Groudon or Kyogre's Primal Level you need to conduct Primal Reversion on them a certain number of times, which we've listed below: Base - 1 Primal Reversions
High - 7 Primal Reversions
Max - 30 Primal Reversions

- 1 Primal Reversions High - 7 Primal Reversions

You can check a Groudon or Kyogre's Primal Level by visiting their page in your Pokémon storage. As this Primal Level rises, the amount of Primal Energy required for the reversion decreases: Base - 80 Primal Energy (7 day rest period)
High - 40 Primal Energy (5 day rest period)
Max - 20 Primal Energy (3 day rest period)

- 80 Primal Energy (7 day rest period) High - 40 Primal Energy (5 day rest period)

- 40 Primal Energy (5 day rest period) Max - 20 Primal Energy (3 day rest period) It’s important to note that the above only applies to a single Groudon or Kyogre and not every Groudon or Kyogre you have in your collection. This means, for example, if you raise one Groudon’s Primal Level to High, but then decide to switch to another Groudon, you’ll have to use 400 Primal Energy to conduct its first Primal Reversion. Once in their Primal forms, Groudon and Kyorge’s CP Level will be greatly increased along with their Attack, Defence and Stamina stats. You’ll also enjoy a variety of bonuses from them being in their Primal Forms, which will increase as their Primal Level does. If you’d like to learn more about the Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre bonuses, then visit the dedicated section in this guide. When it comes to battling with your Primal Pokémon, you can use them in Gym battles, raids, Team Go Rocket battles, Trainer battles and Team Leader battles. You can not use either Primal Pokémon to defend Gyms, in the Go Battle League outside of events or power them up. The first time you conduct a Primal Reversion on either Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre, this form will be added to the Mega and Primal section of your Pokédex. Finally, it’s also possible to use Primal Reversion on a shiny Groudon and shiny Kyogre!

Pokémon Go Primal Groudon counters, weaknesses and CP level Below you’ll find Primal Groudon’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go: Primal Groudon Raid CP - 92,860

- 92,860 Primal Groudon type - Ground and Fire-type

- Ground and Fire-type Primal Groudon is weak against - Ground and Water-types

- Ground and Water-types Primal Groudon resistances - Bug, Fairy, Fire, Poison and Steel-types. It is immune to Electric-type attacks.

- Bug, Fairy, Fire, Poison and Steel-types. It is immune to Electric-type attacks. Best Primal Groudon counters - For Water-types, Kingler, Gyarados, Feraligatr, Swampert, Kyogre and Samurott. For Ground-types, Rhyperior, Garchomp and Therian Form Landorus.

- For Water-types, Kingler, Gyarados, Feraligatr, Swampert, Kyogre and Samurott. For Ground-types, Rhyperior, Garchomp and Therian Form Landorus. Other Primal Groudon notes - Water-types are super effective against Primal Groudon, so make sure you prioritise that type when planning your team. You’ll also want to face it alongside a good number of other trainers. If you want to include a Mega Evolution in your team, try Mega Swampert or Mega Blastoise. You can also use Primal Kyogre! Thank you to Pokeradar from reddit for the help with this information!

Pokémon Go Primal Kyogre counters, weaknesses and CP level Here are Primal Kyogre’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go: Primal Kyogre Raid CP - 92,860

- 92,860 Primal Kyogre type - Water

- Water Primal Kyogre is weak against - Grass and Electric-types

- Grass and Electric-types Primal Kyogre resistances - Fire, Ice, Steel and Water-types

- Fire, Ice, Steel and Water-types Best Primal Kyogre counters - For Grass-types, Chesnaught, Kartana and Zarude. For Electric-types, Raikou, Zekrom, Therian Form Thundurus and Xurkitree. For Shadow Pokémon, we suggest Shadow Raikou, Shadow Magnezone and Shadow Electivire.

- For Grass-types, Chesnaught, Kartana and Zarude. For Electric-types, Raikou, Zekrom, Therian Form Thundurus and Xurkitree. For Shadow Pokémon, we suggest Shadow Raikou, Shadow Magnezone and Shadow Electivire. Other Primal Kyogre notes - Primal Kyogre is a very powerful Pokémon, so you’ll want to make sure you face it with a good number of fellow Trainers and the Pokémon you pick are strong in their own right. If you want to include a Mega Evolution, we recommend Mega Venusaur, Mega Sceptile and Mega Manectric. Thank you to Pokeradar from reddit for the help with this information!

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre bonuses in Pokémon Go By performing Primal Reversion you’ll receive a number of bonuses during the eight hours Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre are active in Pokémon Go. The exact bonuses you receive, however, are tied to the Pokémon’s Primal Level, which increases every time you conduct Primal Reversion upon them. If you want to check a Groudon or Kyogre’s Primal Level, along with the bonuses it provides, then visit their page in your Pokémon storage and select the Primal Level icon. It’s important to note that, while not listed below, Primal Reversion will greatly increase a Groudon or Kyogre’s CP Level, along with its Attack, Defence and Stamina stats. Primal Groudon bonuses Below you’ll find the bonuses Primal Groudon will grant you organised by the levels they unlock: Base Level Bonuses Primal Groudon. Catch Candy bonus

Boosts Fire, Grass and Ground-type attacks in raids

7-Day rest period for Primal Reversion

80 Primal Energy required for Primal Reversion High Level Bonuses Catch Candy bonus

Great Candy XL chance

Catch XP bonus

Boosts Fire, Grass and Ground-type attacks in raids

5-Day rest period for Primal Reversion

40 Primal Energy required for Primal Reversion Max Level Bonuses Enhanced Catch Candy bonus

Excellent Candy XL chance

Enhanced Catch XP bonus

Boosts Fire, Grass and Ground-type attacks in raids

3-Day rest period for Primal Reversion

20 Primal Energy required for Primal Reversion Primal Kyogre bonuses Here are the bonuses Primal Kyogre will provide organised by the levels they unlock: Base Level Bonuses Primal Kyorge. Catch Candy bonus

Boosts Electric, Water and Bug-type attacks in raids

7-Day rest period for Primal Reversion

80 Primal Energy required for Primal Reversion High Level Bonuses Catch Candy bonus

Great Candy XL chance

Catch XP bonus

Boosts Electric, Water and Bug-type attacks in raids

5-Day rest period for Primal Reversion

40 Primal Energy required for Primal Reversion Max Level Bonuses Enhanced Catch Candy bonus

Excellent Candy XL chance

Enhanced Catch XP bonus

Boosts Electric, Water and Bug-type attacks in raids

3-Day rest period for Primal Reversion

20 Primal Energy required for Primal Reversion Remember - you only receive these bonuses during the eight hours in which Groudon and Kyogre are in their Primal forms. If you perform a Primal Reversion on another Pokémon, then these bonuses will either change - if you go from Primal Groudon to Primal Kyogre - or the hidden timer on these bonuses will reset.

Which is better: Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go? Aside from how to get them, the big question surrounding Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go is which one is better? When it comes to which is better in the terms of CP and stats, the rather unhelpful answer is that they're both as powerful as each other. This means they're both powerful forces in raids and whatever battle you put them in, so you're safe to focus on whichever Primal legendary you prefer! Below you'll find the max CP Level and stats for both Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre if you're interested: Max CP Level - 6,672
Max Attack Stat - 353
Max Defence Stat - 268
Max Stamina Stat - 218

- 6,672 Max Attack Stat - 353

- 353 Max Defence Stat - 268

- 268 Max Stamina Stat - 218 If you’d prefer to use Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre for their bonuses, then, this again comes down to personal preference. If you prefer to use Fire-types in raids, then you’ll want to focus on Primal Groudon, but, if you’re a Water-type user like Misty, then Primal Kyogre is the way to go. If you’re aiming to collect enough Primal Energy for both forms during the Go Tour: Hoenn event, however, we do recommend focusing on Primal Kyogre first. This is because Primal Groudon is especially weak to Water-type Pokémon, which is Primal Kyogre’s only type. With this Pokémon on your team, you’ll be a great contribution to any Primal Groudon raid and, with a faster win, comes more Primal Energy!