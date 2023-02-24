Pokémon Go Primal Raids, how to get Primal Energy and Primal Reversion
Everything you need to know about Primal Raids and Primal Energy.
Primal Raids were introduced into Pokémon Go as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn event.
These special raids are where you’ll battle either Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go, with the hope of earning some Primal Energy so you can conduct a Primal Reversion on the traditional variants for these legendary Pokémon.
Below you’ll learn how to get Primal Energy in Pokémon Go, along with everything you need to know about both Primal Raids and Primal Reversion.
On this page:
How to get Primal Energy in Pokémon Go
Primal Energy is the key to getting Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go and this special energy can be gathered through two different methods.
The first is by defeating Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Primal Raids. The faster you defeat them, the more Primal Energy you’ll receive, so make sure you know both the Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre counters and weaknesses.
You don’t, however, have to successfully catch Groudon or Kyogre to earn Primal Energy, so don’t worry if the legendary escapes your clutches.
You can also earn Primal Energy by completing specific field research tasks earned by spinning PokéStops during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event. At the time of writing, we don’t know what these specific tasks are.
Finally, once you’ve registered a Primal Form in your Pokédex, you will receive 100 Primal Energy in total for every 20 km you walk with either this Pokémon regular or normal form as your buddy.
When it comes to collecting Primal Energy, we recommend focusing on completing Primal Raids. Not only will this earn you more Primal Energy, but it will prevent you from wandering around searching for the PokéStop which will give you the correct field research task.
If, however, field research tasks are your preferred method for gathering Primal Energy, then we recommend joining a local Pokémon Go group. Someone might already know which PokéStops are handing out the research tasks you need!
Once the Go Tour: Hoenn event is over, having either Groudon or Kyogre as your buddy will be the only way to earn Primal Energy until Primal Raids return. Don’t forget though, you must have a Pokémon’s Primal Form registered in your Pokédex to earn Primal Energy from having them as your buddy.
It’s important to note that Groudon and Kyogre do not share the same Primal Energy. This means, if you need Primal Energy for Groudon, it can not be earned by defeating Primal Kyogre in Primal Raids. Instead, you’ll need to battle Primal Groudon to earn the energy you require.
Unlike Candy, the amount of Primal Energy you can keep is capped at 9999. Keep this in mind if you somehow gather 9998 Primal Energy for one of the legendaries!
Primal Raids in Pokémon Go explained
Primal Raids are a new type of raid first introduced to a limited number of players during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event and then released worldwide during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event.
In these raids you’ll face either Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre - ancient versions of the Gen 3 legendaries. These Pokémon will both be incredibly powerful, so make sure your team is designed to take advantage of the Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre counters and weaknesses.
Successfully completing one of these raids will reward you a certain amount of Primal Energy based on how long it took you to defeat the raid boss, as explained in the section above, along with an encounter with either Groudon or Kyogre in their traditional forms.
At the time of writing, Primal Raids have only been available during the Go Tour: Hoenn events. This doesn’t mean, however, we won’t see them return in the future.
The Go Tour Hoenn Global event brings the Season of Mythical Wishes to an end! This event brings Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to players worldwide via Primal Raids. You can also compete in the Ruby vs Sapphire Challenge and complete the paid Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest quest. Don't forget to learn how to get Primal Energy and keep an eye out for Kecleon! You can also redeem the Regice, Regirock and Registeel codes for encounters with the Gen 3 Regis! We also got a new Team Go Rocket quest - Shadowy Skirmishes! The team lineups for Giovanni and the Team Go Rocket Leaders has also changed. Don't forget to partake in the new Go Battle League season. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Primal Reversion in Pokémon Go explained
Primal Reversion is the term used to describe transforming a Pokémon into its Primal Form in the Pokémon series.
At the time of writing, Groudon and Kyogre are the only Pokémon which currently have Primal Forms. It’s unlikely we’ll see any more Primal forms being introduced to the main series, since the mechanic was removed when Pokémon Sword and Shield were released.
In Pokémon Go, Primal Reversion works in a similar manner to Mega Evolution; you have to collect a certain amount of Primal Energy to conduct the reversion and then it will last for eight hours. During this time, you’ll receive a number of bonuses depending on whether you’ve reverted Groudon or Kyogre.
You can also use the Primal Pokémon in raids, Gym battles, Team Go Rocket battles, Team Leader battles and Trainer battles. Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre can not, however, be powered up, traded, defend Gyms or used in Go Battle League battles outside of events.
Primal Reversion can be conducted while you wait in raid lobbies and when you’re preparing for a Trainer battle.
If you’d like to learn more, visit our how to get Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre guide.
Finally, the first time you use Primal Reversion will add that Primal Form to the Mega and Primal section of your Pokédex.
Hope you enjoy conducting Primal Reversion!