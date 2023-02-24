Pokémon Go Primal Raids, how to get Primal Energy and Primal Reversion

Primal Raids were introduced into Pokémon Go as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn event.

These special raids are where you’ll battle either Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go, with the hope of earning some Primal Energy so you can conduct a Primal Reversion on the traditional variants for these legendary Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to get Primal Energy in Pokémon Go, along with everything you need to know about both Primal Raids and Primal Reversion.

How to get Primal Energy in Pokémon Go Primal Energy is the key to getting Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go and this special energy can be gathered through two different methods. The first is by defeating Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Primal Raids. The faster you defeat them, the more Primal Energy you’ll receive, so make sure you know both the Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre counters and weaknesses. You don’t, however, have to successfully catch Groudon or Kyogre to earn Primal Energy, so don’t worry if the legendary escapes your clutches. You can also earn Primal Energy by completing specific field research tasks earned by spinning PokéStops during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event. At the time of writing, we don’t know what these specific tasks are. Finally, once you’ve registered a Primal Form in your Pokédex, you will receive 100 Primal Energy in total for every 20 km you walk with either this Pokémon regular or normal form as your buddy. When it comes to collecting Primal Energy, we recommend focusing on completing Primal Raids. Not only will this earn you more Primal Energy, but it will prevent you from wandering around searching for the PokéStop which will give you the correct field research task. If, however, field research tasks are your preferred method for gathering Primal Energy, then we recommend joining a local Pokémon Go group. Someone might already know which PokéStops are handing out the research tasks you need! Once the Go Tour: Hoenn event is over, having either Groudon or Kyogre as your buddy will be the only way to earn Primal Energy until Primal Raids return. Don’t forget though, you must have a Pokémon’s Primal Form registered in your Pokédex to earn Primal Energy from having them as your buddy. It’s important to note that Groudon and Kyogre do not share the same Primal Energy. This means, if you need Primal Energy for Groudon, it can not be earned by defeating Primal Kyogre in Primal Raids. Instead, you’ll need to battle Primal Groudon to earn the energy you require. Unlike Candy, the amount of Primal Energy you can keep is capped at 9999. Keep this in mind if you somehow gather 9998 Primal Energy for one of the legendaries!