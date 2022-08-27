Pokémon Go Xurkitree weaknesses, counters and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Xurkitree weaknesses, counters and moveset explainedHow to catch a sentient tree from another dimension in Pokémon Go.
Xurkitree is an Ultra Beast and can now be fought in five-star raids in Pokémon Go.
Each Ultra Beast hails from a realm outside the Pokémon Go reality and the first to appear in the game was Nihilego during the Go Fest event in June 2022. Xurkitree made its debut at the Go Fest Sapporo event in August 2022, but is now available to players worldwide.
With everyone now having the ability to battle Xurkitree - whether in-person or through a Remote Raid Pass - it’s a great idea to learn Xurkitree’s weaknesses and counters.
Xurkitree weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go
Here you’ll find Xurkitree’s weaknesses and counters which will you defeat it in Pokémon Go:
- Xurkitree type - Electric
- Xurkitree is weak against - Ground-types
- Best Xurkitree counters - Rhydon, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Krookodile, Excadrill, Golurk and Landorus - Therian preferred, but Incarnate will also work well.
- Other Xurkitree notes - As you can see, the easiest way to take down Xurkitree is to pack your team with powerful ground-type Pokémon who are all using strong ground-type moves. This will allow you to fully focus on Xurkitree’s single weaknesses and defeat it as quickly as possible.
Xurkitree CP levels in Pokémon Go
Below lies the CP levels for battling and any catch attempts for Xurkitree in Pokémon Go:
- Xurkitree Raid CP - 53,279 CP
- CP range for catching Xurkitree - 2155 to 2249 CP
- Weather (Rain) when being caught - 2695 to 2812 CP
- Max Xurkitree CP (at level 40) - 3,937 CP
Xurkitree best moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Xurkitree’s best moveset is Spark (Fast) and Discharged (Charged). If you plan on unlocking Xurkitree’s second move, then either Power Whip or Dazzling Gleam are both good choices as they’ll both diversify this Pokémon’s moveset.
Below you’ll find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Xurkitree in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Spark (Electric)
- Thunder Shock (Electric)
Charged Moves:
- Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)
- Discharge (Electric)
- Power Whip (Grass)
- Thunder (Electric)
Everything else we know about Xurkitree
Xurkitree first joined the Pokémon universe as part of Gen 7 when Pokémon Sun and Moon was released back in 2016. Similar to the other Ultra Beasts, Xurkitree could only be caught during the post-game for both Sun and Moon.
As previously mentioned, Xurkitree debuted in Pokémon Go during August 2022 at the Go Fest Sapporo event. This meant, for a short while, only attendees of this event had Xurkitree in their Pokédex, but, thanks to the Go Fest 2022 Finale event, it became available worldwide.
Xurkitree’s design appears to have been inspired by electrical wiring; its arms and legs being constructed out of interwoven cords tied together with spikes which resemble cable markers. Yet, thanks to its star-like head and fairy light look of the cable markers, Xurkitree also brings a Christmas tree to mind.
No matter how you interpret Xukritree’s design, make sure you catch it in Pokémon Go!