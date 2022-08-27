Pokémon Go Xurkitree weaknesses, counters and moveset explained

Xurkitree is an Ultra Beast and can now be fought in five-star raids in Pokémon Go.

Each Ultra Beast hails from a realm outside the Pokémon Go reality and the first to appear in the game was Nihilego during the Go Fest event in June 2022. Xurkitree made its debut at the Go Fest Sapporo event in August 2022, but is now available to players worldwide.

With everyone now having the ability to battle Xurkitree - whether in-person or through a Remote Raid Pass - it’s a great idea to learn Xurkitree’s weaknesses and counters.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Xurkitree weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go Here you’ll find Xurkitree’s weaknesses and counters which will you defeat it in Pokémon Go: Xurkitree type - Electric

- Electric Xurkitree is weak against - Ground-types

- Ground-types Best Xurkitree counters - Rhydon, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Krookodile, Excadrill, Golurk and Landorus - Therian preferred, but Incarnate will also work well.

- Rhydon, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Krookodile, Excadrill, Golurk and Landorus - Therian preferred, but Incarnate will also work well. Other Xurkitree notes - As you can see, the easiest way to take down Xurkitree is to pack your team with powerful ground-type Pokémon who are all using strong ground-type moves. This will allow you to fully focus on Xurkitree’s single weaknesses and defeat it as quickly as possible.

Xurkitree best moveset in Pokémon Go Our recommendation for Xurkitree’s best moveset is Spark (Fast) and Discharged (Charged). If you plan on unlocking Xurkitree’s second move, then either Power Whip or Dazzling Gleam are both good choices as they’ll both diversify this Pokémon’s moveset. Below you’ll find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Xurkitree in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Spark (Electric)

Thunder Shock (Electric) Charged Moves: Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Discharge (Electric)

Power Whip (Grass)

Thunder (Electric)