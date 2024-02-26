Silly Tower Defense codes for February 2024

Silly Tower Defense is a strange combination of a fighting simulator and a tycoon game in Roblox. If you’re tired of the seriousness of other tower defence games, Silly Tower Defense promises to be your best friend thanks to its quirky cast of characters and soundboard options.

As silly as it sounds, it can be difficult to save up coins to make big purchases in Silly Tower Defense. Luckily, though, you can get just about everything from tokens for the game’s Lucky Well to free XP and Coins through the game’s code system. The codes are typically posted in the game’s community server, but we’ve gone ahead and done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Silly Tower Defense codes so you can get back to defending your base (and being silly, of course) right away.

All working Silly Tower Defense codes

OneAndAHalfSillyGuys : 5 Well Tokens

: 5 Well Tokens SillyStasis : 3 Well Tokens

: 3 Well Tokens HalfASilly : 125 XP

: 125 XP SillyDevastation : 166 Coins

: 166 Coins TheHardModeIsReal : 293 XP

: 293 XP SillyEmpire : 150 XP

: 150 XP OneandaHalfSillikes: 3 Well Tokens

All expired Silly Tower Defense codes

Another350Milestone

OneClap1kClapMembersClap

25Sillies

Silly100People

10ThousandSillies

MongolianSilliness

100Sillies

1MonthOfSilliness

ThirtySillyUsers

CounTheKills

SillyLilypads

Silly60Record

Whopping20Sillies

How do I redeem codes in Silly Tower Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Silly Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Silly Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the menu button at the bottom of your screen. Image credit: Silldev/Eurogamer Click the settings button that pops up. Image credit: Silldev/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field at the top of the settings menu and then hit "REDEEM". Image credit: Silldev/Eurogamer

