Silly Tower Defense codes for February 2024
How to redeem Silly Tower Defense codes in Roblox.
Silly Tower Defense is a strange combination of a fighting simulator and a tycoon game in Roblox. If you’re tired of the seriousness of other tower defence games, Silly Tower Defense promises to be your best friend thanks to its quirky cast of characters and soundboard options.
As silly as it sounds, it can be difficult to save up coins to make big purchases in Silly Tower Defense. Luckily, though, you can get just about everything from tokens for the game’s Lucky Well to free XP and Coins through the game’s code system. The codes are typically posted in the game’s community server, but we’ve gone ahead and done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Silly Tower Defense codes so you can get back to defending your base (and being silly, of course) right away.
All working Silly Tower Defense codes
- OneAndAHalfSillyGuys: 5 Well Tokens
- SillyStasis: 3 Well Tokens
- HalfASilly: 125 XP
- SillyDevastation: 166 Coins
- TheHardModeIsReal: 293 XP
- SillyEmpire: 150 XP
- OneandaHalfSillikes: 3 Well Tokens
All expired Silly Tower Defense codes
- Another350Milestone
- OneClap1kClapMembersClap
- 25Sillies
- Silly100People
- 10ThousandSillies
- MongolianSilliness
- 100Sillies
- 1MonthOfSilliness
- ThirtySillyUsers
- CounTheKills
- SillyLilypads
- Silly60Record
- Whopping20Sillies
How do I redeem codes in Silly Tower Defense?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Silly Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Silly Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Click the menu button at the bottom of your screen.
- Click the settings button that pops up.
- Enter your code in the field at the top of the settings menu and then hit "REDEEM".
If you're done with Silly Tower Defense but want to check out another tower defence game in Roblox (and get a head start in it with our codes guides), why not try All Star Tower Defense, Anime World Tower Defense, Tower Defense Rise, Toilet Tower Defense, or Tower Defense Simulator?