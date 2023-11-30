Tower Defense Simulator codes November 2023

Tower Defense Simulator codes will arm you with the items you need to defeat hordes of zombies in the popular Roblox game - as well as kitting out your character with some flash cosmetics.

Tower Defense Simulator tasks you and your friends with defending your base against endless waves of zombie hordes. As you overcome the undead and even tougher bosses, you’ll earn coins that will allow you to level up and buy increasingly powerful towers to take down harder foes in ever more punishing difficulties.

With the strength of your defenders making the difference between victory and defeat, you’ll want to give yourself every advantage by using Tower Defense Simulator codes to unlock new items, useful gems and skins that show off your skill in the Roblox experience.

Below you’ll find a list of the working Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox, along with instructions on how to redeem Tower Defense Simulator codes.

On this page:

Tower Defense Simulator codes

Here are all the working Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.

QNJOU11 - premium crate

How to redeem Tower Defense Simulator codes

To redeem the latest Tower Defense Simulator codes, you’ll first need to check sure you’re playing TDS in Roblox.

While in the game, look at the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. You’ll want to click on the icon labelled ‘Codes’ that looks like the Twitter bird. This will open the Redeem Codes menu.

Type your chosen Tower Defense Simulator code into the text field that appears. Once you’ve checked for spelling mistakes and case-sensitive capitalisation, press ‘Redeem’.

If the code is correct and active, you’ll receive any associated rewards immediately. If you don’t receive anything or get an error message, check that the code is accurate. If it still won’t work, it might have expired - be sure to claim new codes as quickly as possible so you don’t miss out.

How to get more cash in Tower Defense Simulator

On top of using the latest Tower Defense Simulator codes to grab free rewards, you can join the Roblox group for developers Paradoxum Games to earn $100 in bonus starting cash.

Where are new Tower Defense Simulator codes released?

The best place to keep up-to-date with new Tower Defense Simulator codes is right here on this page. We’ll be making sure to keep this updated, so check back regularly to grab every freebie you can.

You can also follow Tower Defense Simulator developers Paradoxum Games over on X/Twitter to help you spot new Tower Defense Simulator codes as they’re revealed. While the official Tower Defense Simulator Discord channel doesn’t have a dedicated codes page, members of the community often share codes as they appear, so it can be worth checking in.

⌛️ The Act 3 update has been delayed until 7:00 PM (EST).



🔧 Fixing up some final issues with the event and doing final polish.



🥁 Lots of new exciting mechanics will be coming your way soon! Please use code "QNJOU11" in the meanwhile for a FREE PREMIUM CRATE! https://t.co/oHG57EnkyJ — Tower Defense Simulator (@paradoxum_games) November 11, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Expired Tower Defense Simulator codes

Below are all of the expired Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox:

02MOMENT

1BILLION

1pumpkin

5KMILESTONE

200KMAY

30k

B1RDHUNT3R

beachglad2022

BLOXY21

celebration21

COMMUNITY20

delayed

DOUBLEBLOXIES

ELECTRO

FIFTYK

HAPPY3AST3R!

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

ICYFREEZE

imababy

JOHNRETURNS

MERRY2021

M3RRY2022TDS

MOARXP

newyear2021

robloxisback

SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE

SW33TXP

W33KLICODE

Looking for help with your next Roblox adventure too? Don't forget to also check out a few of our other guides: King Legacy codes, Blade Ball codes, ASTD codes and Peroxide codes.