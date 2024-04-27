Today’s Connections hint and answer on Sunday 28th April for 322

Whether you're waiting for dinner to cook or you're relaxing with a movie, take some time to figure out the Connections answer for today, 29th April.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Strong emotions.

- Strong emotions. Green - If you're clumsy, you tend to do this to things.

- If you're clumsy, you tend to do this to things. Blue - Old television sets could do these things.

- Old television sets could do these things. Purple - Links to a name that stats with 'M'.

Connection words for 28th April Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Hail Snow Fuzz Proud Butt Virgin Knock Bloody Bump Extreme Noise Static Fierce Intense Ram Deep Connections answer for 28th April Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Passionate, As A Feeling - Deep, Extreme, Fierce, Intense

Bang Into - Bump, Butt, Knock, Ram

Analog TV Interference - Fuzz, Noise, Snow, Static

BLANK Mary - Bloody, Hail, Proud, Virgin I've not had a Bloody Mary cocktail before, I wonder what they taste like. Anyway, after getting both the Yellow and Green categories, it became quite easy to piece together the rest of today's connections. Image credit: The NYTimes