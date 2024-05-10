Eggy Party codes for May 2024

Eggy Party is a colourful platforming battle royale where you compete against others to be the last eggy standing.

If you want to look your best while pushing all of those unfashionable competitors aside on your way to the finish line, then you can check out our Eggy Party codes for some free goodies.

We've also detailed how to redeem Eggy Party codes below, so you can get your rewards and style your eggy as soon as possible.

On this page:

Eggy Party codes

Unfortunately, there are no active Eggy Party codes available right now, but we'll add more when they release!

How to redeem Eggy Party codes

To redeem codes in Eggy Party you need to:

Reach Level 3. Tap the 'Event' flag icon located at the top of the screen. Select the 'Daily' option, then 'Redeem Gift Code'. Enter your Eggy Party code, then tap 'Exchange' to get your rewards.

You need to reach Level 3 to redeem your Eggy Party gift codes because the 'Events' icon doesn't appear until you get to Level 3. The good news is, this doesn't take very long, so you should reach Level 3 after one or two matches, depending how well you do.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Netease

Expired Eggy Party codes

Here are all of the expired codes for Eggy Party:

Have fun styling your eggy in Eggy Party!