The Siofra River is an underground region in Elden Ring. It's filled with enemies that want to end your time there, but exploring it is worth it as there's plenty of loot to be had too.

As with most areas in Elden Ring it's quite easy to get lost at the Siofra River, especially when you're tasked with tracking down and lighting eight seperate pillars to be able to move on. Luckily, we've covered everything you need to know!

Here's our complete Elden Ring Siofra River walkthrough.

How to reach Siofra in Elden Ring

Siofra is located beneath the eastern region of Limgrave near the Siofra River Well, not far from the Minor Erdtree in the eastern part of the Mistwood.

Here is the location on the map that you need to reach:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There, on the edge of the Mistwood Forest, you will find a striking building with a lift - marked on the map as a fountain - which, after a long journey, will take you down to a fascinatingly designed area: Siofra. The starry sky alone is enough to make it stand out.

Elden Ring Siofra walkthrough

Activate the Site of Grace 'Siofra River Well Depths' in this strange parallel world (or so it seems). From down here, you can navigate to Sites of Grace on the overworld by pressing the right stick on the map and switching between the upper and lower worlds.

Now follow the path down towards the stone pillars, where you'll find a lot of easily harvested Dewkissed Herba. The corpse will also give you 1x Golden Rune (3), while one further back 1x Golden Rune (2) .

The figures in the ruins are the so-called Claymen. They seem sleepy and slow (which they are), but they won't let you interrupt them with an attack. It's easy to underestimate them and their harpoons.

The corpse on the right at the edge gives 1x Smithing Stone (4), and after that continue on the left side. The bodies near the stairs have various items on them: 1x Smithing Stone (2), 2x Golden Rune (2) and 5x Rainbow Stone.

Be careful with the two unarmed enemies. They have an attack that looks like flying drops of water. They're secretly some very innocuous-looking spells, and they can do you serious damage.

A large group of Claymen are waiting for you on the left by the waterfall. They are guarding the following items: 1x Golden Rune (4), 1x Smithing Stone (4) and 3x Soap right by the waterfall.

Then go up the stairs into the building and take the lift up. At the top, first run to the left and collect 1x Preserving Boluses in the small building.

Then go down to the water. The corpse on the wall will give you Beast Liver. Up the path by the water, you will find other crafting materials and a giant crab on the left. If you want to avoid it, stay to the right of the rock face and further up.

On the left you will discover the next Site of Grace 'Siofra River Bank', with monumental stone pillars and round arches in the background.

From here, the area becomes a little confusing. Firstly, pick up the map fragment for Siofra from the stele to the right of the steps. Then take a look at the pillar decorated with runes:

Click on it to light the flame. We see that a flame is lit next to the steps where we found the map, which reinforces the assumption that we need to find eight other flame pillars here. If you light all of them, you'll be able to fight this area's main boss, the Ancestor Spirit.

Where to find all eight flame pillar locations

The area is quite extensive and there are strange lightning phenomena buzzing around near the water that will deal you heavy damage.

Next to the teleporter on the small rocky island, you will discover a corpse with a Somber Smithing Stone (2).

Run up the slope behind the giant crab in a north-westerly direction - beware of the Ancestral Follower enemies here - to find the second flame:

For the third flame, head north-east past the giant pillars. You will find what you are looking for here:

Light the fourth flame further north. You will have to pass several Land Octopuses, Ancestral Followers and a Giant Crab:

Flame number five is heavily guarded by a small army of Ancestral Followers and is located south of the Site of Grace 'Ancestral Woods'. Some will shoot at you with arrows, while others will pummel anything that moves. Not an easy place:

But running there and lighting it also counts, you don't have to survive it. The sixth flame is in this place, guarded by some rats and more Ancestral Followers:

Run north-west from the sixth flame to find a Golden Seed. Further north-east - be careful with the Ancestral Follower archers, those guys are nasty - you'll find the Clarifying Horn Charm on the stairs.

Behind it, you can unlock a Stonesword Key and activate a lift that will take you up to the Siofra Rivel Well Depths in Caelid (if you need access).

Note: The Caelid region can only be reached this way, so make a note of it for when you want to return here.

Flame number seven can be lit at this point:

Also be careful on the cliffs so that the archers don't fire down on you. The eighth flame is also not far away, also in the east of the area, at this point:

Hallowhorn Grounds

The Hallowhorn Grounds is a separate area within the Siofra area.

Once all eight flames have been lit, return to the Site of Grace 'Siofra River Bank' and head south-east to the corresponding location where you can challenge the boss of the area: the Ancestor Spirit. You must touch the horned remains to start the fight.

That's it for our Siofra River walkthrough. For more tips on how to beat the area's boss, read our guide on how to beat the Ancestor Spirit.