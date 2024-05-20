Diallos in Elden Ring is an NPC that you meet for the first time in the Roundtable Hold.

His questline in the game takes you to Jarburg in Liurnia, which is a little hidden off the beaten track and not as easy to reach as other areas in Elden Ring.

Among other things, you will receive a Numen's Rune, Diallos's Mask and a powerful whip weapon for completing his quest, so here's our step-by-step guide on how to complete Diallos's quest in Elden Ring.

Where to find Diallos in Elden Ring

The first encounter with the noble Diallos takes place in the Roundtable Hold. Talk to him there to find out that he is looking for his loyal servant Lanya. 'The tale of House Hoslow is told in blood' is his motto.

You can't do much with this information yet, nor with Diallos himself. So set off and continue with your journey.

Meet Diallos at Academy Gate Town in Liurnia in Elden Ring

The next meeting with Diallos will take place at the Academy Gate Town in Liurnia, which is located just a little way southeast of Raya Lucaria Academy. If you head north from the Site of Grace 'Academy Gate Town' you'll find him waiting there at the edge of the ruins.

Talk to him again and he will ask you if you know and can name the 'recusants who hunt their fellow Tarnished'.

Again, there's not much more you can do at this point. Return to the Roundtable Hold, and you'll find Diallos has come back there as well. He'll report that he's received an invitation from the Recusants (this is the Volcano Manor Invitation, which you also receive as part of Rya's quest).

Meet Diallos at Volcano Manor in Elden Ring

He then does what he said he would: move on to Volcano Manor on Mount Gelmir. You will meet him there again after you have used the key to the manor's drawing room. You can visit him several times while he's here, and he usually has something new to say from time to time, too.

You may find Diallos remains here for quite a while, as he won't move on until you've made some progress in a different sidequest - Tanith's questline - and performed some assassinations for him. Once you've eliminated the second target on Tanith's list (or defeated Volcano Manor's boss fight against Rykard), Diallos will finally disappear from Volcano Manor.

Meeting Diallos in Jarburg and completing his quest in Elden Ring

The last location where you will find Diallos is the village of Jarburg in Liurnia, which is just south of the Carian Study Hall on the eastern side of the lake.

Before meeting up with Diallos, however, you should investigate the location thoroughly and talk to the sentient pot creature Jar Bairn until he mentions that someone new has come to the village: Diallos. Rest at the Site of Grace a few times in between and let time pass.

You meet him in one of the huts, where he is looking after one of the pots. Let time pass again, travel around a little, talk to the Jar Bairn and Diallos again.

After enough time has passed and you have travelled around enough to defeat Radahn, Jarburg will be attacked in your absence. If you return to Jarburg, you will find the seriously wounded Diallos lying on the ground.

Talk to him and he will ask whether he was able to defend the pots from the poachers or not. Whatever answer you choose, he will die shortly afterwards.

Reload the area, and you can then talk to the Jar Bairn again, who will take up Diallos's mantle. Reload the area once more, and Diallos' body will have disappeared. In its place, you will now find Diallos's Mask, Hoslow's Petal Whip and a Numen Rune.

This concludes Diallos' quest. If you're looking for more Elden Ring help, check out our Siofra River walkthrough or our Nokron Eternal City walkthrough.