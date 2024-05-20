Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will soon be upon us and there's plenty to get excited about coming in the new season. One big thing we know for sure is that Fallout is coming to Fortnite!

As we count down the days to the next Fortnite season we're being treated to teasers and leaks from both official Epic accounts as well as reliable leakers that have seldom been wrong in the past.

Without further ado, here's everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 estimated release time and date

The estimated release date for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is Friday, 24th May 2024.

Typically, with a new Fortnite season the servers will go down a few hours before the new season goes live. If the usual pattern is followed, Chapter 5 Season 3 should go live anywhere from 10am BST. You can find more timezones listed below:

UK: 10am (BST)

10am (BST) Europe: 11am (CET)

11am (CET) East Coast US: 5am (EST)

5am (EST) West Coast US: 2am (PST)

It's worth noting that the update could take longer, as it did with the previous season, so the times listed here are estimates for now.

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

From posts by reliable leakers to official confirmations from Epic Games themselves, here's everything we know is coming to the next Fortnite season so far:

Season Name

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is officially titled 'Wrecked', which lines up with the recently posted 18 second trailer on X from @FortniteGame where a large and rather ominous-looking sandstorm looks on track to engulf and potentially damage the island we currently know.

SEATBELTS: ON pic.twitter.com/7Iv73Q606Z — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2024

The name was confirmed via another official post on their X account using the hashtag 'FortniteC5S3Wrecked':

if you see this hashtag, no you don't 🤫#FortniteC5S3Wrecked — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 16, 2024

Fallout

As we mentioned earlier, we do know that Fallout is coming to Fortnite in the new season thanks to an official post from @FortniteGame on X (formerly Twitter).

😉👍 pic.twitter.com/AKjFXVnHST — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 17, 2024

New Bus

The time has come to say a fond farewell to the bus so many of us have spent time in before a match, deciding where to drop and if we're feeling brave enough to go with everyone else.

Thanks to a set of posts on X from @FortniteGame (the official X account), it's almost certain that we'll be seeing a new Bus in Chapter 5 Season 3.

might be a new bus in town pic.twitter.com/Y0nmyxJVs5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2024

Monster Jam Collab

A Monster Jam collaboration has been rumoured for a while, but 24 second video posted to X by @FortniteGame gives the theory merit - it borderline confirms it!

Not only do we see the Battle Bus getting absolutely pummelled by several Monster Trucks, Epic actually mentions @MonsterJam in the tweet - we're pretty confident in saying there's some sort of collaboration on the way.

This may also mean that we'll be able to drive Monster Trucks in-game. After all, you need to get over the sand somehow!

With tricks like that and the potential to do our own, we can forgive them for the Bus.

Reliable leaker @ShiinaBR also posted on X that a Fortnite Monster Truck was seen at an official Monster Jam event recently, the same event where the Battle Bus was destroyed.

NEW SEASON 3 MONSTER TRUCK 🔥



(Image by @FN_Assist) pic.twitter.com/b5IMgeNF4J — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 18, 2024

Metallica

Thanks to a post by reliable leaker @FNChiefAko on X (formerly Twitter) we know that there could be a Metallica collaboration as well.

SEASON 3 THEORY ‼️



Metallica COULD be the collab for S3's Battle Pass



There's a skin holding a Guitar in the key art and their aesthetic matches the theme



There's a skin holding a Guitar in the key art and their aesthetic matches the theme



The Collab is set to happen in BR early around the season's release, so it's a possibility 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/g52SQdE2lE — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) April 19, 2024

At this time, it's important to note that nothing has officially been confirmed, so this is currently speculation.

New Vehicle Designs

Speaking of vehicles, a potential new vehicle design has been teased through official merch items send to content creators as posted by @ShiinaBR on X. Alongside a license plate and plush toy, a familiar-looking yet new vehicle can be seen inside a box with a big Fortnite logo on it.

FORTNITE SEASON 3 VEHICLE TEASER 🔥



This new car design was sent to content creators 👀



(via @Swearin_ & @PoketOfficial) pic.twitter.com/3hiQjdVV6u — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 17, 2024

The car itself matches the style seen in recent official teasers and trailers, it looks ready to take on plenty of sand!

Sharkbait Ship POI

A post from another reliable leaker, @HYPEX, on X hints that there could be a new water-dwelling POI to explore next season - the Sharkbait Ship. When you look at it's estimated sized against Midas' Yacht, this could be a particularly interesting place for fast paced fights.

The "Sharkbait" Ship is most likely a new POI in Season 3 👀



Here's the size comparison against The Yacht & player's size. [VIA @blortzen / @SpushFNBR] pic.twitter.com/EJ7JLrMoDg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 19, 2024

Again, nothing has been officially announced about this.

New Skins

Reliable leaker @HYPEX on X posted a list of the potential new skins coming to Fortnite Wrecked.

Confirmed & Rumored Season 3 Skins so far ‼️



• Confirmed Collabs: Fallout & Marvel

• Blue Hair Girl: Matches the Roadmap leaked skin

• Red Helmet: Confirmed on Fortnite's Short Trailer

• Nitro Carrot: Matches the "Nitro" & Season Themes

• Remix Dummy: Teased by the Dummy… pic.twitter.com/D0zIir0ahX — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 19, 2024

The 'Red Helmet' skin is the only one that has been spotted in official posts so far, however the design of the rest of the skins matches the vibe for next season.

Marvel Event

A post from leaker @HYPEX on twitter, as well as one from @ShiinaBR, on X hints at the possibility of a Marvel collaboration and mini-event later in Season 3.

This theory does fit quite well as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3's active time matches the window for the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie coming out in July.

Season 3 will have more Fortnite x Marvel Collabs, and possibly a leadup mini-event for Season 4 (Marvel Season) 🔥



One of those Collabs is expected to be revealed or teased in the S3 trailer. Thanks @FN_Assist for pointing this out ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6rcq86IzUo — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 19, 2024

Again, we need to point out that this is just speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games at the time of writing.

That's it for now! We'll update this page as more information is released about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked.