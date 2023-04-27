Honkai Star Rail tier list for best characters, DPS, supports, and healers in 1.0

Our Honkai: Star Rail tier list for the best characters in the 1.0 launch version covers who the best DPS, supports, and healers currently are to help you decide who to use on your teams.

The free characters Honkai: Star Rail provides you with are actually very good for clearing story content, but it's also important to have multiple characters and teams ready to take on different combat scenarios, as even the best characters can't brute force their way through everything.

Below you'll find our Honkai: Star Rail tier list, as of the launch version 1.0 in April 2023.

On this page:

Explainers:

Official Release Trailer - "Interstellar Journey" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail tier list explained

Understanding how good 5-Star and 4-Star characters can be is useful when deciding which Banner to Warp on, or who to invest your resources into, but keep in mind that having a team of 5-Star characters is not essential to clear most content in Star Rail.

It's more important how you build a team around each individual combat scenario than bringing only characters considered S-tier, especially if their abilities don't sync-up, or the enemies aren't weak to their Elemental type.

Our tier list factors in how desirable a character is to have in all combat scenarios, not just their ideal set-ups. This covers fighting through story content, taking on challenging bosses, the Simulated Universe, and the Forgotten Hall.

Additionally, if there are two characters who perform similar functions, but one does it better, then it's likely they won't be in the same tier - but this doesn't mean you shouldn't use the character in the lower tier!

For example, Bailu and Natasha are both healers, but we consider Bailu a better healer because she can revive a fallen ally, so we've placed her in S-tier and Natasha in A-tier. This doesn't mean you should use Bailu over Natasha all the time if you have both. You might need Natasha for her Physical attacks instead of Bailu's Lightning attacks, or her more reliable individual healing.

Make sure to read the reasoning for why we've placed a character in a certain tier instead of just basing your decisions of where they rank when making choices on how to build your teams! Often a lower-tier character can clear a lot of content, they just can't do it as well as similar ones we've ranked above them.

Keep in mind that any tier list is a subjective analysis. Although we've tested all of these characters ourselves, and taken into consideration how useful the community finds a character, there's no right answer when it comes to where one should be placed.

Most importantly, have fun building teams in Honkai: Star Rail! There are some really interesting party compositions to play around with, and there's never just one solution to a combat challenge.

We can help on your early Astral Express journey with our character tier list, redemption codes, how to retreat, how to use Findie, Stagnant Shadow explainer, and Seele build pages. For side quests, we've also got puzzle solutions for 'Sensitive Beings', 'Vessel of Mediocrity', and 'Night on the Great Mine'. Elsewhere, you can get more information on the next Banner, and the current 1.0 Banner and events schedule.

Honkai Star Rail tier list for S-tier characters

We consider these S-tier characters to be the best of the best in Star Rail due to their incredible support abilities, or Talents, Techniques, and attacks that add more benefits to your party than just damage potential against enemies weak to their Element.

In alphabetical order, here's our Honkai: Star Rail tier list for every S-tier character as of version 1.0 in April 2023:

Name Rarity Element Path Picture Reasoning Bailu 5-Star Lightning The Abundance Healers are pretty essential for almost all combat scenarios in Star Rail, especially if you're in battles that take a long time to clear, like boss fights or the Simulated Universe. Her Skill healing is great, restoring health to multiple allies, and her passive ability to revive a fallen ally once per battle makes her a fantastic Abundance character to have. Bronya 5-Star Wind The Harmony Want another turn? Bronya's skill dispels one all's debuff and lets you advance their turn by 100%, essentially letting you swap to a character who already had a turn. This basically means you can have two goes with a DPS main, healer, or support ability. Her Ultimate and Technique will also buff attack and Crit damage for the whole party, making her useful in a wide variety of teams, regardless of what Element is needed. Gepard 5-Star Ice The Preservation Geaprd shines in single-target or two-target encounters due to his ability to freeze enemies and apply ice damage over time. His Ultimate gives the whole party shields, and his Talent allows Gepard to revive himself after receiving a killing blow. He can also sometimes replace a healer in shorter battles, as enemies can't attack you if they're frozen in place. This can free up another support or DPS slot. However, pairing Gepard with a healer can also see you through longer, tougher battles. Seele 5-Star Quantum The Hunt Hunt characters usually only excel at single-target damage when an enemy is weak to their Element. Seele laughs in the face of this logic and is actually best used in multi-target scenarios due to her passive ability giving her another turn when she kills an enemy. This can be exploited with Seele's Ultimate to give her four turns in a row. Pair her with supports who increase her Speed, Crit, or attack stats and Seele can help you through more combat scenarios than any other damage dealer in Star Rail. Tingyun 4-Star Lightning The Harmony Pairing Tingyun with a high DPS character ups both of their attacks when she uses her skill, and her Ultimate is one of the best in the game, restoring Energy to one ally while increasing their damage. A fantastic 4-Star support who can also apply a little lightning damage when required. Welt 5-Star Imaginary The Nihility Welt is the only Imaginary Element character in the game so far, so even his normal attacks have value, but it's his enemy speed reduction that makes him such a desirable character - especially if you have characters who already have a high base speed in your party. Less speed for the enemy equals more turns for your characters, which can give you bonus attack, healing, or other support abilities more often. His slowing Technique is also one of the best in the whole game, giving you a big advantage right at the start of a fight.

Honkai Star Rail tier list for A-tier characters

These characters have a lot of potential to excel in various combat scenarios, even if the enemies aren't weak to their Element, but they either have limitations that make them awkward to use, or another character does what they do better.

In alphabetical order, here's our Honkai: Star Rail tier list for every A-tier character as of version 1.0 in April 2023:

Name Rarity Element Path Picture Reasoning Clara 5-Star Physical The Destruction Clara is an interesting character to play, requiring you to really think about your team composition for her to be the most effective, as her helpful buddy Svarog counters with an attack whenever Clara is hit. This means a good shielder or healer is essential for most Clara teams, as you want to keep her alive to ensure Svarog can use his strong Physical attacks. Baiting enemies to attack Clara will increase your DPS potential with her, as long as she survives the fight. Himeko 5-Star Fire The Erudition As a great AOE damage dealer who launches follow up attacks if allies break enemy weaknesses, Himeko is a great pick when up against multiple enemies weak to fire, but she actually holds her own in single-target encounters too. Her Ultimate is a big nuke of Fire damage, but it also regenerates her energy, meaning she can get it back pretty quickly under the right circumstances - especially when you equip the right Relics. March 7th 4-Star Ice The Preservation Don't underestimate March 7th! Even though she's a free character, March 7th is versatile enough to protect your party even when up against enemies not weak to ice. This is because March provides a little bit of everything when protecting your team. She can shield an ally with her Skill (which can be used to bait enemies to attack a particular character), auto-hit back when a shielded ally is attacked, and freeze whole mobs of enemies with her Ultimate. She's particularly useful in longer battles, helping to draw out the fighting to let your DPS characters deal with the enemies. Buffing her abilities in the Simulated Universe can turn her into an even better character. Natasha 4-Star Physical The Abundance As one of the only healers in Star Rail so far, Natasha is an essential character to build if you don't have Bailu. Her Skill heals one ally, while her Ultimate heals the whole party. She may not have any flashy abilities, but healing your team is required to clear a lot of content, which is why we rate Natasha so highly. Pela 4-Star Ice The Nihility Pela is a very good pick for your team, as she debuffs enemies while gaining Energy with her Skill, which is useful against annoying elites and bosses. Her Ultimate is also super useful, as it applies Ice damage to all enemies and reduces their defence, creating a nice opening for your AOE damage dealers. She's slightly less useful against single target enemies, but only because there are other support characters who can be more effective in this situation, especially if the target isn't weak to ice. Sushang 4-Star Physical The Hunt As Sushang gets another turn after using her Skill, she's very good against single-target enemies weak to Physical, and can even help out when they're not. There are benefits to bringing Sushang in multi-target encounters too, as her Technique hits all enemies at the start of a battle, and when any enemy has their break bar destroyed, her speed increases, which can give her another extra turn. There's a bit of randomness to her Skill's damage, but all-in-all, Sushang is a fantastic damage dealer. Yanqing 5-Star Ice The Hunt Yanqing is good against single-target enemies weak to Ice, but he can double up as a mini support due to his chance to freeze enemies when an Empathic Sword Link is activated by using his Skill. If his freezing and attack buffs were more reliable, we'd place Yanqing in S-tier due to his usefulness and damage potential, but the random nature means he's an unpredictable ally to have at times.

Honkai Star Rail tier list for B-tier characters

Our B-tier characters are very good against their ideal opponents, while also tending to have some sort of special ability that can make them a viable option - though maybe not the best - during other combat scenarios.

In alphabetical order, here's our Honkai: Star Rail tier list for every B-tier character as of version 1.0 in April 2023:

Name Rarity Element Path Picture Reasoning Arlan 4-Star Lightning The Destruction Arlan is a very good character when you build him correctly, but his skill takes away health every time it's used which can be a huge problem in some battles, although taking a healer or shielder can help. The big appeal of putting Arlan on your team is that he doesn't use a Skill Point to use his Skill. This frees up the Skill Points for other party members to use, which can increase your DPS per turn - making him particularly useful in the Forgotten Hall. Asta 4-Star Fire The Harmony Asta is a deceptively good pick for your team. Her Ultimate increases the speed of all party members, meaning some can take an extra turn if their own speed stats are high enough. This is really useful, as having even one extra turn can change a loss into a win, especially in the Forgotten Hall. However, you really have to invest in her Traces and build to get the best fire attack potential out of Asta. Dan Heng 4-Star Wind The Hunt Dan Heng is a great pick to see you through the story, and can help you through a decent amount of the Forgotten Hall and Simulated Universe. He's fantastic against single-target enemies weak to Wind, and can even help out in multi-target situations, as long as they're also weak to Wind, or have low enough health to take out in one hit. The only real issue with Dan Heng is that he doesn't do much else. His skill has the chance of reducing an enemy's speed, but as this is only for a single-target, and not a guarantee, there are other characters who can do this better against multiple targets. Sampo 4-Star Wind The Nihility If you need AOE Wind damage, Sampo's your man. His Technique is also useful for slowing enemies at the start of a fight to give your party more turns as a result. Sampo's AOE Wind damage from his Skill is slightly random though, so it might not hit every enemy. For the most effective Wind damage, you'll want to activate his Ultimate as much as possible. Serval 4-Star Lightning The Erudition A very easy character to play, Serval is a great pick if you need AOE Lightning damage for your team. She can shock enemies with her attacks, and when she hits a shocked enemy, Serval will cause more damage. Although she provides nothing else, there are so many enemies weak against Lightning in the main story, especially the early parts, and a lot in the Forgotten Hall and Simulated Universe modes too. It all makes Serval a great 'basic' character, due to her very easy and effective kit. Trailblazer 5-Star Fire The Preservation The Fire variation of The Trailblazer is a fantastic tank to have on your team that draws enemy attacks with their Skill. Gaining stacks of Magma Will by attacking or blocking, then unleashing powerful fire damage is also useful when up against tough Elites, particularly if they're weak to fire. You'll have a tougher time taking advantage of the Trailblazer's damage output when up against those not weak to fire, but they can still be effective at baiting attacks. Qingque 4-Star Quantum The Erudition The random nature of Qingque's kit holds her back from reaching her full potential at times, but as one of the only Quantum characters right now, she's pretty valuable at launch. Her whole kit revolves around getting four of the same tiles to boost her attack damage, with her Skill allowing her to draw more tiles and helpfully not ending her turn so you can normal attack as well. As this is all luck, it's hard to ensure Qingque does the Quantum damage you need. If you don't mind repeating battles a lot, she can clinch the win for you in certain situations.

Honkai Star Rail tier list for C-tier characters

Our C-tier characters have a place in some specific situations, but offer very little - or no - additional benefits other than their Element type. They're certainly not bad, but they don't have anything special about them either.

In alphabetical order, here's our Honkai: Star Rail tier list for every C-tier character as of version 1.0 in April 2023:

Name Rarity Element Path Picture Reasoning Herta 4-Star Ice The Erudition Herta's not a bad character - especially if you're in need of AOE Ice damage - but she's not a particularly standout pick either. If an ally gets an enemy's health under a certain threshold she'll do a follow up attack, but that's about the extent of her perks, past AOE Ice damage. Hook 4-Star Fire The Destruction Hook's biggest problem is that the Fire Trailblazer exists. While her playstyle is pretty simple (hit with everything you have and inflict Burn), and she's quicker at immediately damaging enemies at the start of a fight, the Fire Trailblazer is so much better in tougher encounters that last longer. The Fire Trailblazer can also fill a really good tank role, whereas Hook is just good for Fire damage. She's not a bad team member, she's just not essential. Trailblazer 5-Star Physical The Destruction Good survivability and Physical damage in both AOE and single-target situations is about all the Physical version of the Trailblazer offers. Their healing Technique can be useful in the Forgotten Hall and Simulated Universe, but it's not essential if you have a healer on your team. Generally, any other Physical damage-dealer offers more to your team, but don't discount the Physical Trailblazer when you need AOE Physical Damage.

Hopefully our Honkai: Star Rail tier list has helped you in deciding what characters to upgrade, but do keep in mind that the game is more about how effectively you build a team, rather than how good one individual character performs in their role.

All the best building your teams!