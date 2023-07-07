Honkai Star Rail Blade materials, kit, and Eidolons

Blade is a 5-Star Wind character of The Destruction path coming soon to Honkai: Star Rail.

While Blade will likely be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on one of the next Banners in version 1.2, he will eventually return to Honkai Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for him successfully, we've listed leaks of Blade's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Blade's kit and Eidolon perks.

Please note that as this is leaked beta information Blade's kit might change upon his full release.

Honkai Star Rail Blade's kit

Blade is a 5-Star Wind character of The Destruction path who consumes his own health to enhance his damage capabilities, making Blade best in a DPS carry role as long as you have the healing or shielding to support him.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for helping fill in some of the gaps, here's a summary of Blade's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Wind.

: Wind. Path : The Destruction.

: The Destruction. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Shard Sword (deals Wind damage equal to 50% of Blade's attack stat to a single enemy).

: Shard Sword (deals Wind damage equal to 50% of Blade's attack stat to a single enemy). Basic Attack during Hellscape state : Forest of Swords (consumes health equal to 10% of Blade's max HP stat and deals Wind damage to a single enemy equal to the sum of 20% of his attack stat and 50% of his max HP stat. Blade also deals Wind damage to adjacent enemies equal to 8% of his attack stat and 20% of his max HP stat. If Blade's current HP is insufficient, his HP will go down to 1 when using Forest of Swords instead. Additionally, Forest of Swords doesn't regenerate Skill Points).

: Forest of Swords (consumes health equal to 10% of Blade's max HP stat and deals Wind damage to a single enemy equal to the sum of 20% of his attack stat and 50% of his max HP stat. Blade also deals Wind damage to adjacent enemies equal to 8% of his attack stat and 20% of his max HP stat. If Blade's current HP is insufficient, his HP will go down to 1 when using Forest of Swords instead. Additionally, Forest of Swords doesn't regenerate Skill Points). Skill : Hellscape (Blade consumes health equal to 30% of his max HP and enters the Hellscape state. When in this state, Blade's damage is increased by 12%, and his Basic attack Shard Sword is enhanced to Forest of Swords for three turns. If Blade's current HP is insufficient, his HP will go down to 1 after using Hellscape instead. Additionally, Blade's Skill can't be used again while Hellscape is active, and Blade doesn't regenerate Energy when using his Skill - but using the Skill doesn't end his turn).

: Hellscape (Blade consumes health equal to 30% of his max HP and enters the Hellscape state. When in this state, Blade's damage is increased by 12%, and his Basic attack Shard Sword is enhanced to Forest of Swords for three turns. If Blade's current HP is insufficient, his HP will go down to 1 after using Hellscape instead. Additionally, Blade's Skill can't be used again while Hellscape is active, and Blade doesn't regenerate Energy when using his Skill - but using the Skill doesn't end his turn). Ultimate : Death Sentence (sets Blade's health to 50% of his max HP and deals Wind damage to one enemy equal to the sum of 24% of his attack stat, 60% of his Max HP stat, and 60% of the total HP he has lost in the current battle. The total HP Blade has lost in the current battle is capped at 90% of his max HP. This is reset and re-accumulated after his Ultimate has been used).

: Death Sentence (sets Blade's health to 50% of his max HP and deals Wind damage to one enemy equal to the sum of 24% of his attack stat, 60% of his Max HP stat, and 60% of the total HP he has lost in the current battle. The total HP Blade has lost in the current battle is capped at 90% of his max HP. This is reset and re-accumulated after his Ultimate has been used). Talent (passive ability) : Shuhu's Gift (When Blade takes damage or consumes his health, he gains one stack of Charge which can stack up to five times, with a maximum of one Stack gained every time Blade is attacked. When his Charge stack is maximised, Blade immediately launches a follow-up attack on all enemies that deals Wind damage equal to 22% of Blade's attack stat, plus 55% of his max HP stat. Additionally, Blade restores 25% of his max HP stat. After this follow-up attack, Blade's Charges are consumed and reset to zero).

: Shuhu's Gift (When Blade takes damage or consumes his health, he gains one stack of Charge which can stack up to five times, with a maximum of one Stack gained every time Blade is attacked. When his Charge stack is maximised, Blade immediately launches a follow-up attack on all enemies that deals Wind damage equal to 22% of Blade's attack stat, plus 55% of his max HP stat. Additionally, Blade restores 25% of his max HP stat. After this follow-up attack, Blade's Charges are consumed and reset to zero). Technique (overworld ability) : Karma Wind (immediately attacks the enemy and deals Wind damage equal to 40% of Blade's attack stat to all enemies while consuming 20% of Blade's max HP stat. If Blade's current HP in insufficient, his HP will go down to 1 after using his Technique instead).

: Karma Wind (immediately attacks the enemy and deals Wind damage equal to 40% of Blade's attack stat to all enemies while consuming 20% of Blade's max HP stat. If Blade's current HP in insufficient, his HP will go down to 1 after using his Technique instead). Bonus Trace 1 : Vita Infinita (incoming Healing is increased by 20% when Blade's current health is 50% of his max HP or lower).

: Vita Infinita (incoming Healing is increased by 20% when Blade's current health is 50% of his max HP or lower). Bonus Trace 2 : Neverending Deaths (if Blade hits a Weakness Broken enemy after using Forest of Swords, he will restore health equal to 5% of his max HP stat, plus 100).

: Neverending Deaths (if Blade hits a Weakness Broken enemy after using Forest of Swords, he will restore health equal to 5% of his max HP stat, plus 100). Bonus Trace 3: Cyclone of Destruction (damage dealt by Blade's Talent's follow-up attack increases by 20%).

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Blade's kit might change when he's officially released.

Honkai Star Rail Blade Ascension materials

Ascendant Debris. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Blade Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you'll need to get a lot of Ascendant Debris and Immortal Scionette based materials for Blade to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Blade Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Immortal Scionette

x15 Immortal Aeroblossom

x15 Immortal Lumintwig

x65 Ascendant Debris

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Blade Ascension materials you need per level:

Blade Ascension level Blade Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Immortal Scionette 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Immortal Lumintwig, x3 Ascendant Debris 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Immortal Lumintwig, x7 Ascendant Debris 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x20 Ascendant Debris 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Ascendant Debris, x9 Conqueror's Will 160,000 None

Honkai Star Rail Blade Trace materials

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Blade you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Blade it looks like you’ll need to use a lot of Shattered Blade and Immortal Scionette based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Blade Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 new boss drop material

x18 Shattered Blade

x41 Immortal Scionette

x56 Immortal Lumintwig

x58 Immortal Aeroblossom

x69 Lifeless Blade

x139 Worldbreaker Blade

3 million Credits

Honkai Star Rail Blade Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Blade from Warping on Banners, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

With pre-release information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Blade's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Blade Cuts the Deepest in Hell (E1) : Blade's Ultimate deals additional damage to a single enemy equal to 150% of his total HP lost in the current battle. The total health Blade loses in the battle is capped at 90% of his max HP. This cap is reset and re-accumulated after his Ultimate is used.

: Blade's Ultimate deals additional damage to a single enemy equal to 150% of his total HP lost in the current battle. The total health Blade loses in the battle is capped at 90% of his max HP. This cap is reset and re-accumulated after his Ultimate is used. Ten Thousand Sorrows From One Broken Dream (E2) : Blade's Crite Rate is increased by 15% when he is in the Hellscape state.

: Blade's Crite Rate is increased by 15% when he is in the Hellscape state. Hardened Blade Bleeds Coldest Shade (E3) : Increases the level of Blade's Ultimate and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15 for both.

: Increases the level of Blade's Ultimate and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15 for both. Rejected by Death, Infected With Life (E4) : Blade increases his max HP by 20% when his current health drops to 50% or lower of his max HP stat. This can stack up to two times.

: Blade increases his max HP by 20% when his current health drops to 50% or lower of his max HP stat. This can stack up to two times. Death By Ten Lords' Gaze (E5) : Increases the level of Blade's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of Blade's Basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Blade's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of Blade's Basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Reborn Into an Empty Husk (E6): The maximum number of Charge stacks Blade needs is reduced to 4, and the damage of the follow-up attack triggered by Blade's Talent increases by an additional 50% of his max HP stat.

Remember, this information is subject to change upon Blade's full release, as we're sourcing our information from beta details.

Good luck levelling up Blade in Honkai Star Rail!