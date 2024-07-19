Honkai Star Rail 2.4 release date, 2.4 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue.

This update takes us back to the Xianzhou Luofu to see the Wardance Ceremony, but things of course turn into more than a quick trip, as the Astral Express crew gets involved with another issue on the Luofu. We're also getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters, and a new form for March 7th.

Below, you can find out the exact 2.4 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 2.4 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

On this page:

Be sure to also check out our Honkai Star Rail codes page to get free Stellar Jade that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 will release on Wednesday 31st July. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 2.4 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 30th July at 11pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 30th July, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 30th July, 11pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 30th July, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 30th July, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 30th July, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 30th July, 8pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 31st July, 1pm (AET)

: Wednesday 31st July, 1pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 31st July, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 31st July, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 31st July, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 31st July, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 31st July, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 2.4 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Version 2.3 with Firefly and Jade is here! So make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want them or future characters - and check out our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, and how to get more Star Rail Passes.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the version 2.4 Banners: Yunli and Jiaoqiu, with 5-Stars Huohuo and Sparkle returning.

Phase 1 of the 2.4 Banner schedule begins with Yunli and Huohuo. Yunli is a new 5-Star Physical attacker of The Destruction Path on her Earth Hurled, Ether Curled Banner, and Huohuo is a returning 5-Star Wind attacker of The Abundance path on her Bloom in Gloom Banner.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Yunli and Huohuo's Banners are:

Hanya (Physical, The Harmony)

Yukong (Imaginary, The Harmony)

Lynx (Quantum, The Abundance)

These version 2.4 Phase 1 Banners start on Wednesday 31st July and should end on Wednesday 21st August.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 2.4 we then have Jiaoqiu and Sparkle. Jiaoqiu is a new 5-Star Fire attacker of The Nihility path on his Cauldron Contrivance Banner, and Sparkle is a returning Quantum attacker of The Harmony path on her Sparkling Splendor Banner.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Jiaoqiu and Sparkle's Banners are:

Hook (Fire, The Destruction)

Guinaifen (Fire, The Nihility)

Arlan (Lightning, The Destruction)

These version 2.4 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 21st August to Tuesday 10th September. However, there's a chance that the Phase 1 Banners could end on Monday 9th September instead, as version 2.4 is set to end on Tuesday 10th, a day before a patch usually ends.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 2.4 are:

Yunli (Earth Hurled, Ether Curled Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Physical character of The Destruction path.

: New 5-Star Physical character of The Destruction path. Huohuo (Bloom in Gloom Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Wind character of The Abundance path.

: Returning 5-Star Wind character of The Abundance path. Jiaoqiu (Cauldron Contrivance Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Fire character of The Nihility path.

: New 5-Star Fire character of The Nihility path. Sparkle (Sparkling Splendor Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Quantum character of The Harmony path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in 2.4's Brilliant Fixation Banner. Yunli's signature, 5-Star Dance at Sunset of The Destruction path, will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 2.4. Jiaoqiu's signature, the 5-Star Those Many Springs of The Nihility path will then run alongside his Banner in Phase 2.

The Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Banner features a rerun of Huohuo's 5-Star Night of Fright Abundance path Light Cone during Phase 1 of 2.4, and Sparkle's 5-Star Earthly Escapade Harmony path Light Cone during Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 events

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 update includes:

New Trailblaze Continuance Mission.

New Xianzhou Luofu area - The Shackling Prison.

Yunli's Companion Mission.

Gift Of Odyssey check-in event - 10 Special Star Rail Passes.

Garden of Plenty event for Golden and Crimson Calyx double drops.

Planar Fissure event for Planar Ornaments double drops.

Relic filters can now be saved.

New quick-lock and quick-discard functions for Relics.

Relic main and substat recommendations.

Recommended characters shown for Relic and Planar Ornaments.

Advanced access to events and missions - For those at least Trailblaze Level 21.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this lineup of permanent content, double drop periods and login events, we're getting three limited-time events during the 2.4 update to Honkai Star Rail. Here's a quick summary of these events in Honkai Star Rail 2.4:

Saga of Primaveral Blade

You have to help train March 7th with Yanqing and Yunli in 'Saga of Primaveral Blade' so she can take on the IPC's Scott in a duel. Scott was last seen in the Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event, but this time he's traded trying to take over the alley, with bragging about how good the IPC's sword training is.

During the event, you have to balance March 7th's various stats and complete encounters with familiar characters on the Xianzhou to get battle-ready. The end result is always a showdown with Scott, but how that plays out is determined by what training and encounters March experiences during the event.

You get the usual Stellar Jade, Self-Modeling Resin, new chat box style and Tracks of Destiny for taking part in the event, but the biggest reward is the Hunt March 7th's Eidolon you get for completing Saga of Primaveral Blade.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Operation Memoria Snapshot

The Trailblazer bumps into Randolph, another trash can enthusiast on the Xianzhou Luofa. He wants pictures of Lordly Trash Cans in different poses, which you have to snap while moving through areas on the Luofa, just like in Pokémon Snap.

This might just be the most quintessentially Star Rail event Star Rail has ever had.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Operation Memoria Snapshot

The trashcans reign supreme in version 2.4, as this is yet another event about the Trailblazer's favourite waste disposal method. This time, you're back in Jarilo-VI to help defeat some mysterious 'Unknown Shadows' with the help of Belobog's citizens and the Lordly Trash Cans themselves.

The event is a combat-focused one where you have to play specific characters in the role of 'magician' to summon a special 'trash can comrade' to fight alongside them. Whoever takes on the role of magician, changes their Skill and Ultimate to command their trashcan allies instead with new animations and combat effects.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy version 2.4!