Honkai Star Rail March 7th Hunt materials, kit, and Eidolons

This version of March 7th is a 4-Star Imaginary character of The Hunt path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.4.

Hunt March 7th works differently than other 4-Stars in Honkai: Star Rail, as you change into the form instead of obtaining it from pulling on Banners, just like switching into the Preservation Trailblazer and Harmony Trailblazer.

While we're not sure exactly how you get March 7th's Hunt form as of writing, it's very likely you will unlock it during the story, on the return trip to the Xianzhou Luofu. So if you want to prepare for her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Hunt March 7th's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Hunt March 7th's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Hunt March 7th's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Hunt March 7th's kit

Hunt March 7th is a 4-Star Imaginary character of The Hunt path who scales off attack and seems to be used in a dual DPS (damage per second) and support role. She excels in single-target scenarios, but performs follow-up attacks and enhances the moves of whoever her 'Master' is on your team, so can be used in AOE (area of effect) scenarios as well.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Hunt March 7th's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Imaginary.

: Imaginary. Path : The Hunt.

: The Hunt. Rarity : 4-Star.

: 4-Star. Image credit: HoYoverse Basic Attack : My Sword Zaps Demons - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of March 7th's attack to a single enemy and gains one Charge.

: My Sword Zaps Demons - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of March 7th's attack to a single enemy and gains one Charge. Skill : Master, It's Tea Time! - Designates a single ally (excluding March 7th) as the Master and increases their Speed by 6%. Only the latest target of March 7th's Skill is regarded as her 'Master'. When using March's basic attack or dealing damage from one hit of her enhanced basic attack, the following effects are triggered based on the specific Path of March's Master: Erudition, Destruction, The Hunt - Deals additional damage (Combat Type based on the Master's Combat Type) equal to 10% of March 7th's attack. Harmony, Nihility, Preservation, Abundance - The Toughness Reduction for this damage increases by 100%.

: Master, It's Tea Time! - Designates a single ally (excluding March 7th) as the Master and increases their Speed by 6%. Only the latest target of March 7th's Skill is regarded as her 'Master'. When using March's basic attack or dealing damage from one hit of her enhanced basic attack, the following effects are triggered based on the specific Path of March's Master: Ultimate : March 7th, the Apex Heroine - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 144% of March 7th's attack to a single target enemy. Increases the initial Hits Per Action of the next enhanced basic attack by two hits and increases the fixed chance of dealing additional damage by 20%

: March 7th, the Apex Heroine - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 144% of March 7th's attack to a single target enemy. Increases the initial Hits Per Action of the next enhanced basic attack by two hits and increases the fixed chance of dealing additional damage by 20% Talent (passive ability) : Master, I've Ascended! -After the Master uses an attack or Ultimate, March 7th gains up to one Charge each time. When the Charge is at seven or more, March 7th immediately takes action again, and the damage she deals increases by 40%. Her basic attack is enhanced, and only this enhanced basic attack can be used. After using her enhanced basic attack, March 7th consumes seven Charges.

: Master, I've Ascended! -After the Master uses an attack or Ultimate, March 7th gains up to one Charge each time. When the Charge is at seven or more, March 7th immediately takes action again, and the damage she deals increases by 40%. Her basic attack is enhanced, and only this enhanced basic attack can be used. After using her enhanced basic attack, March 7th consumes seven Charges. Technique (overworld ability) : Feast in One Go - If March 7th is in the team, every time an ally uses their Technique, she gains a Charge upon entering the next battle, up to three Charges. After March 7th uses her Technique, she regenerates 30 Energy upon entering the next battle.

: Feast in One Go - If March 7th is in the team, every time an ally uses their Technique, she gains a Charge upon entering the next battle, up to three Charges. After March 7th uses her Technique, she regenerates 30 Energy upon entering the next battle. Bonus Trace 1 : Swan Soar - When the battle starts, March 7th's action is advanced forward by 25%.

: Swan Soar - When the battle starts, March 7th's action is advanced forward by 25%. Bonus Trace 2 : Filigree - March 7th can reduce the Toughness of enemies with the weakness of her Master's type. When inflicting Weakness Break, the Imaginary Weakness Break effect also triggers.

: Filigree - March 7th can reduce the Toughness of enemies with the weakness of her Master's type. When inflicting Weakness Break, the Imaginary Weakness Break effect also triggers. Bonus Trace 3: Tide Tamer - When a Master is on the field, March 7th's Speed increases by 10%.

Hunt March 7th Ascension materials

Horn of Snow. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use March 7th Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

If you've not Ascended March 7th yet, you'll need to get a lot of Horn of Snow and Thief's Instinct-based materials for her to fully upgrade March's capabilities.

In total, the Hunt March 7th Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x12 Thief's Instinct

x13 Usurper's Scheme

x12 Conqueror's Will

x50 Horn of Snow

246,000 Credits

Hunt March 7th Ascension level Hunt March 7th Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x4 Thief's Instinct 3,200 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x8 Thief's Instinct 6,400 None Level 40 x5 Usurper's Scheme, x2 Horn of Snow 12,800 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x8 Usurper's Scheme, x5 Horn of Snow 32,000 None Level 60 x5 Conqueror's Will, x15 Horn of Snow 64,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x7 Conqueror's Will, x28 Horn of Snow 128,000 None

Hunt March 7th Trace materials

Meteoric Bullet. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Hunt March 7th you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for sourcing the information, for Hunt March 7th it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Meteoric Bullet and Thief's Instinct-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Hunt March 7th Trace Materials you need are:

x5 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Destroyer's Final Road

x12 Meteoric Bullet

x28 Thief's Instinct

x42 Usurper's Scheme

x42 Conqueror's Will

x54 Destined Expiration

x105 Countertemporal Shot

2.4 million Credits

Remember, this is leaked beta information, so Hunt March 7th's materials could change upon her official release.

Version 2.3 with Firefly and Jade is here! So make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want them or future characters - and check out our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, and how to get more Star Rail Passes.

Hunt March 7th Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Hunt March 7th you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Hunt March 7th's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

My Sword Stirs Starlight (E1) : After using her Ultimate, the Crit Damage of March 7th's next enhanced basic attack is increased by 36%.

: After using her Ultimate, the Crit Damage of March 7th's next enhanced basic attack is increased by 36%. Blade Dances on Waves' Fight (E2) : After the Master uses their basic attack or Skill to attack an enemy, March 7th immediately launches a follow-up attack and deals Imaginary damage equal to 60% of her attack to the target enemy. Additionally, an effect corresponding to the Master's Path triggers and she gains one Charge. If there is no target enemy that can be attacked, March 7th attacks a random enemy instead. This effect can only be triggered once per turn.

: After the Master uses their basic attack or Skill to attack an enemy, March 7th immediately launches a follow-up attack and deals Imaginary damage equal to 60% of her attack to the target enemy. Additionally, an effect corresponding to the Master's Path triggers and she gains one Charge. If there is no target enemy that can be attacked, March 7th attacks a random enemy instead. This effect can only be triggered once per turn. Sharp Wit in Martial Might (E3) : Increases the level of March 7th's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of March 7th's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Being Fabulous Never Frights (E4) : At the start of the turn, March 7th regenerates five Energy.

: At the start of the turn, March 7th regenerates five Energy. Sword Delights, Sugar Blights (E5) : Increases the level of March 7th's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of March 7th's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Me, the Best Girl on Sight (E6): After using her enhanced basic attack, increases the Master's Crit Damage by 60% and Break Effect by 36%, lasting for two turns.

Good luck levelling up March 7th's Hunt path in Honkai Star Rail!