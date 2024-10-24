Control 2 tease lies in Alan Wake 2's Lake House DLC, fans say

The second expansion for Alan Wake 2 released earlier this month, and fans think it hides a big clue for Remedy's upcoming Control sequel.

The expansion, known as The Lake House, takes place in a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake, with players taking on the role of FBC Agent Estevez. It's another slice of horror, and one that may reveal more than first meets the eye.

Please note, there will be spoilers for Control and Alan Wake 2's Lake House DLC below.

Now that The Lake House is out in the wild, fans think that Remedy has used it to set the scene for Control 2.

Towards the end of the DLC, players can find themselves transported to the Oceanview Motel, Remedy's "dimensional intersection" that can move characters between a number of locations. From here, players will then be popped over to the Panaopticon in The Oldest House, which is the global headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, located in New York.

While in The Oldest House, as Agent Estevez, players will come across Dylan Faden locked inside an isolated box-like cell within the headquarter's containment sector. Dylan is the brother of Control's protagonist Jesse Faden, and Agent Estevez can chat with him for a little bit during her time inside The Oldest House.

Here, Dylan tells the FBC agent "something is changing" outside the walls, and it is "getting worse". He then asks Estevez to tell his sister he "tried", before visions of a twisted New York flash on the screen.

This interaction has now led to speculation that Dylan will be either the sole lead in Control 2, or a second protagonist with his sister Jesse, with the action taking place in that twisted version of the big apple. I guess we will have to wait and see...

The Lake House seems to include a teaser for Control 2. While we won’t spoil the location where you can find it, these images seem to hint we will leave The Oldest House and venture into New York. Inception vibes ensue. Who could that robed character be?! 😱🌀 pic.twitter.com/xXdw4gJ8Se — PayneReactor (@PayneReactor) October 23, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Lake House marks the end of Alan Wake 2's expansions, as Remedy is now moving its focus on to other projects, which along with Control 2 includes FBC: Firebreak.

Fully revealed earlier this month, FBC: Firebreak is a three-player co-op multiplayer spin-off set in the same universe as Control and Alan Wake, due to release next year.