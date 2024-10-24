Yooka-Laylee remaster headed to PS5, Xbox and "Nintendo platforms" - so Switch 2?

Developer Playtonic Games has announced the consoles its Yooka-Laylee remaster is heading to, and curiously rather than simply adding 'Switch' to the list, it has said the upcoming release will make its debut on "Nintendo Platforms".

Do I smell a Switch 2 release on the cards? After all, while Nintendo is yet to fully reveal its next console beyond the first confirmation of Switch 2's existence back in May, we know developers are now openly working on games for it.

Along with those Nintendo platforms - which I am guessing means Switch and Nintendo's next piece of hardware - Yooka-Replaylee (as this remaster is known) will also launch across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as PC.

The game will boast overhauled animations, new and improved challenges, a new collectable currency known as Q.U.I.D.S. and revised controls, to name just a few features.

You can check out a trailer for Yooka-Replaylee in the video above.

Playtonic Games hasn't announced a release date yet, however those of you who are heading to EGX this weekend will be able to try out a playable Yooka-Replaylee demo at the event.

Image credit: Playtonic

The original Yooka-Laylee launched back in 2017, garnering a modest amount of acclaim - we called it a "gentle, irreverent platformer let down by spotty handling and a slight shortage of genius" in Eurogamer's Yooka-Laylee review.

Elsewhere in hardware-adjacent news, Nintendo recently released its motion-sensing alarm clock, Alarmo. The bedside gadget is available now in the UK if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, priced £89.99 on these shores.