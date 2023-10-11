The Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail is one of the most useful characters to have, and the good news is that you can get them for free!

Although often referred to in the community as the Fire Trailblazer, the reason this main character variation in Honaki: Star Rail is so good has nothing to do with their Element - it's their change to the path of Preservation and their Skill's ability to tank damage for your team that makes them so valuable.

Unfortunately, there's a bit of a wait until you unlock your main character's Preservation path on Jarilo VI, but we've went over exactly how to get the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail and how to switch to the Fire Trailblazer below to prepare you for when you can get them, and we've also detailed how to get Fire Trailblazer Eidolons to make them even better.

How to get the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

You get the Fire Trailblazer for free as part of the story near the end of the Trailblaze Mission chain on Jarilo VI. Specifically (without spoilers), the Fire Trailblazer is automatically unlocked during the 'Roads to the Past Have Long Been Closed' part of the 'In the Sweltering Morning Sun' Chapter 1 Trailblaze Mission.

If you don't want to be spoiled on exactly how this happens, then stop reading now! You have until the bottom of this lovely picture of Cocolia until the spoilers start.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

During 'The Dawn Here...' part of the 'Roads to the Past Have Long Been Closed' Trailblaze Mission you have to battle Cocolia on Everwinter Hill. After the cutscene in the battle where the Trailblazer is launched into the air, they will have to face Cocolia alone. It may look like an unfair battle, but after a while another cutscene will play and you'll be transported to a new area.

It's in this new area that you'll pick up a fiery sword, then return to the game as the Fire Trailblazer.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

After the Cocolia battle, you'll then be able to switch between different Trailblazer Elements and Paths anytime when outside of combat and challenges.

How to switch to the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

To switch between the Fire Trailblazer and other versions, you need to go to the character menu and tab over to your current Trailblazer. Then, press the 'Switch' button that appears in the bottom right of the screen. Now you can freely pick whatever Trailblazer you want!

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

As of writing, however, you have to manually change the Light Cone and Relics on your Trailblazer every time you switch. This can be annoying, so we suggest you transfer the Light Cone and Relics onto a character you're not using to store them. Then, when you switch back, you can easily tell what you had equipped before by checking the placeholder character's Light Cone and Relic.

Levelling up and Ascending your Trailblazer carries over across all variations, but Traces and Eidolons are not shared, as these are path and Element specific.

How to get Fire Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Eidolons improve a character's abilities, passive talents, and stats, but unlike every other character in the game, you don't pull duplicates in Banners to gain the Fire Trailblazer's Eidolon levels. Instead, to get Fire Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail you have to:

Complete 'Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns' Trailblaze Mission.

Complete 'A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant' Trailblaze Mission.

Purchase Shadow of Preservations from the Jeweler's Pagoda World Shop in the Central Starskiff Haven area of the Xianzhou Luofu.

Here's where to find Jeweler's Pagoda World Shop. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

This essentially means you need to reach the end of the Trailblaze Mission on the Xianzhou Luofu to get every Fire Trailblazer Eidolon. However, getting four by purchasing them at the World Shop isn't bad in the meantime!

It costs 250 Strales to buy one Shadow of Preservation at Jeweler's Pagoda. Strales are obtained by doing activities on the Xianzhou Luofu like opening chests and completing Adventure Missions.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy using the Fire Trailblazer in Star Rail!