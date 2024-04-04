Monsters come in many interesting shapes and sizes in Content Warning, with some of those shapes including spiders, slimes, and even a whisk.

At launch, there are 18 of these weird creatures to find and film in Content Warning, so to help you complete your filming collection, we've listed all monsters in Content Warning below, along with what we know about how to escape them.

For more help on your journey to fame and fortune on Spooktube, we can help with the annoying 'failed to extract' error.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All monsters in Content Warning

At launch, there are 18 monsters in Content Warning, and each has their own unique look, and sometimes a unique way to escape their traps. We've got all their names and pictures detailed below, along with how to escape them (if you can).

Keep in mind that some enemies actually spawn in hordes on the rare occasion. We recommend just running if you see a horde, unless you comes across a particularly harmless, or low threat, enemy type.

With thanks to user Neftali to on Steam for finding them all in the game's files first and user WorldEndWonder on Steam for filling in some of the blanks, here's a list of all monsters in Content Warning and how to escape them:

Monster How to escape Picture Big Slap Run away! Don't get slapped by it, or you'll lose a large amount of health. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Bombs Don't get too close, or Bombs will blow both of you up. Alternatively, you can get it to throw a bomb near you, then run to try and blow up the creature with its own ammunition. Image credit: Landfall Publishing Barnacle Ball Hide from it behind structures and walls, as its wind current can suck you in, and its projectile attack can harm you from far away if Barnacle Ball has you in its sights (or whatever it sees you with). Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Dog Stay away from its laser sights or you'll take a steady stream of damage from its projectiles. Try losing the Dog around corners or jumping over its head to get away quickly. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Ear If you see Ear, slowly walk away from it, as sprinting will alert it to your presence. If you do get grabbed by Ear, try shouting into your mic to create a loud noise, as this annoys it. Image credit: Landfall Publishing Eye Guy Avoid shining light on Eye Guy up close, as he will spot you straight away. Instead, record him from far away. If Eye Guy starts chasing you, just run away like normal and you'll eventually outpace it if you start with a full stamina bar. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Flicker The only way to escape Flicker is to run away from the area it's in when you see the warning signs that it's close. The issue is, Flicker is usually invisible. Instead of looking out for the monster, you need to pay close attention to your camera. If it glitches or blurs, Flicker is close, if the screen flashes red, then Flicker is very close, so you should stare at wall as you make your way out of the area, just in case you see Flicker and are instantly killed. Make sure to tell your friends to stay away or they'll get instantly killed too! Image credit: Landfall Publishing Harpoon The only way to escape this creepy ghost child is to keep running away from it until roughly half a minute passes. You can also get it to leap at you if you're confident enough that you can avoid it, as it takes Harpoon a while to recover after an unsuccessful leap, giving you more time to run away. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Jello The only way to get away from Jello is to outrun it, but it's one of the quickest enemies in the game. The good news is that Jello doesn't actually cause any harm if you do get caught by one, but it will carry you to areas where other monsters are. Great if you need some more footage, but bad if you were just about to leave! Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Larva Just run away if you ever see this centipede-like creature in the distance! It can be very fast when it wants to and can take a big chunk out of both you and your friends, as it will throw you at another person if you get caught. So if you can't escape it, at least tell your friends to run away. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Mouthe Seemingly only attacks you if you're on your own, so stick close to at least one friend if you want to avoid it. If you do happen to be on your own and see this weird little guy in the distance, run away and try to find one of your friends! We've seen some reports that Mouthe can mute your friends after it screams, but this hasn't happened to us yet. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Slurper If you get caught by a Slurper that slowly drags you to the ceiling, get one of your friends to throw an item at it by holding down the 'Q' button, then letting go. Or, drop your items to distract it. Be prepared to run right after though, as it doesn't take long for the Slurper to try and pick somebody up again. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Slurper Hand If you get caught by a Slurper Hand, shine a light at it to escape its grasp and then run away. Image credit: Landfall Publishing Snatcho Shine a light on this shadowy creature to escape its deadly grasp. You'll know a Snatcho is close when you hear a loud noise. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Spider Try to avoid its projectile spider webs as you run away from a Spider, as they are very difficult to escape from if you get caught in one. Getting caught opens you up to attacks from the Spider and any other nearby enemy. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Toolkit Wisk Also known as Whisker, this monster can only dash in straight lines, so you can bait it easily if it has you cornered and you need to make room to run away from it. You'll know you're near a Wisk if you hear a whisking/blending noise nearby. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Weeping The only way to escape a Weeping is to get a friend to solve the Captcha puzzle outside of the cage you're stuck in. Speaking from personal experience, this means you're dead from the moment you're trapped if you're a solo Spooktuber. To stop the Weeping from moving, somebody needs to be looking at it at all times. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing Zombe These common enemies are quite slow, so are easily avoided by just walking or running away from the area they're in. This makes them very easy to get footage of. Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing

Unused monsters in Content Warning

These monsters are in the game files of Content Warning, but have went unused for some reason. They might release in the future, however, so we've listed them with their pictures below if you're curious, or want to help identify them in the future.

Here's all of the unused monsters in Content Warning:

Unused Monster Picture Angler Image credit: Landfall Publishing Toolkit Fan Image credit: Landfall Publishing Toolkit Hammer Image credit: Landfall Publishing Toolkit Iron Image credit: Landfall Publishing Toolkit Vacuum Image credit: Landfall Publishing Ghost Image credit: Landfall Publishing

Ghost might actually be in the game, but we haven't come across it ourselves, or seen any footage of anybody else finding it.

Good luck hunting (and running away) for all these monsters in Content Warning!