You need to get views in Content Warning if you want to continue your career as a Spooktuber.

If you don't reach the minimum view goal over a three day period, you will 'die of sadness'. That's a pretty harsh fate, so to avoid that demise, we've detailed how to get more views in Content Warning below.

How to get more views in Content Warning

We've explained in more detail below, but at a glance, here's how to get more views in Content Warning:

Record monsters for at least five seconds.

Use up all of your camera's tape.

Record a variety of monster types.

Buy more equipment and film using it (near monsters if you can).

Keep recording if a monster grabs you while holding the camera.

Film a friend picking up spooky objects like body parts or cursed items.

Speak and shout a lot, especially if there are enemies near.

Buy the shock stick, goo ball, emotes, and other items to record using on monsters.

Record your friends' deaths, and their corpses, and you emoting/using items on their corpses.

Get a friend to jump into one of the environmental hazards and die (or just lose health).

Film you or your friend jumping from a big height.

We've found that generally you get more views if the majority of your footage is monsters, especially if something interesting happens while filming them, like they kill you or a friend, or you use an item or emote on them. Make sure to make lots of noise during these encounters, as we've found your views increase a lot when you and your friends scream and shout near enemies.

If you're struggling to find monsters (or stay alive when you do find them), then there are other ways to increase your views, most notably by recording your friends interacting with items and the environment. Recording a friend using a cursed item works the best for us, but having them pick up skulls and bones, or watching them die or lose health from jumping into dangerous environments like lasers and moving gears works too. Remember to be a good friend and emote over their dead body, or use something like a party popper near their body to honour their sacrifice and get more views.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing

Another good way to ensure you're getting as many views as possible is to use up all of the camera's footage! Even if you had to make a retreat back to the house, film you and your friends messing around in the garden, jumping off the house, or messing around inside the house. Even though you don't get the highest number of views doing this, it's better than leaving the rest of the footage blank. Use items like the boom mic and clapper board here to try and squeeze as many views out of your footage as possible.

A bad situation, but a great recording opportunity! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing

Lastly, remember that you can retrieve your old cameras if you drop them. They will be at the same drop site (or death site) as they were the previous day. You can't record with the old cameras anymore, but you can bring them back home and extract their footage to make sure you don't miss out on any views.

Just keep in mind that if you leave a camera during the third day on the same map, your footage can't be retrieved, as you'll proceed to a new map the next day. While you can't get views from it anymore, if you want to keep the recording, then press 'F3' to see your most recent Content Warning videos to move them somewhere permanent on your PC.

Good luck getting rich and famous in your Spooktube career!