Mods in Content Warning include alterations that can help you survive longer, spawn items, make the game easier to control, or just add something funny for you and your friends to record.

There are two ways you can install mods in Content Warning, so we've detailed both methods below, along with a list of the best mods for Content Warning, as of writing.

For more help with racking up those views on Spooktube, we've got pages on all Monsters, and the 'failed to extract' error.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to mod Content Warning

There are two ways you can install mods in Content Warning:

Use a mod manager application, like Thunderstore. Download mods yourself and then place them in Content Warning's game directory.

For most cases, we recommend you use a mod manager like Thunderstore to install mods in Content Warning, as it's easier to use, and you're less likely to make a mistake. Just keep in mind that modding the game might cause some issues for you, like crashes, or unintentional bugs.

No matter what your preferred method is, we've got details on how to install mods below.

How to mod Content Warning with Thunderstore

Here's step-by-step instructions for how to mod Content Warning with Thunderstore:

Make sure Content Warning is completely closed, to avoid any errors. Visit the Thunderstore site and download the application. Open Thunderstore from your download location, install it, then search for 'Content Warning' in the Thunderstore app. Click 'Default' when prompted to select a profile, or make one specifically for Content Warning. Click 'Get Mods' from the menu on the left side and click on you mod you want, or search for a mod from the bar at the top. Download all the mods you want, then launch Content Warning from the 'Modded' option in ThunderStore.

If you would like to play Content Warning with no mods, then launch it by clicking the 'Vanilla' button instead, or just launch the game like normal on Steam.

Click this button to launch Content Warning with your installed mods applied. | Image credit: Eurogamer

If you'd like to uninstall a mod, then just click on 'My Mods' from the left side menu, find the mod you don't want, then click it to reveal the 'Uninstall' button.

How to manually mod Content Warning

If you'd prefer to manually mod Content Warning, then you're going to have to go searching for mods yourself. Once you've found a mod or two you'd like to install, download them and then extract the .zip file into the game's directory. Generally, you can find Content Warning's directory by using this Windows path:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Content Warning

Make sure you read all of the notes that come with a mod download! There might be some issues with it that are worth noting before you install it.

Simply delete the mod from Content Warning's directory if you no longer want to play with it active anymore.

Make sure you unzip your mods and put them in this location if you're choosing to manually install mods! | Image credit: Eurogamer

Content Warning best mods

Unfortunately, player increase mods like Virality have been banned by devs due to the strain they cause on the game's servers. So for now, you're limited to the four-player maximum lobby count. So, although they're not mentioned below, if player increase mods are ever allowed back, we consider them some of the best mods as well!

For now, using Thunderstore, here are some of the best mods in Content Warning:

Best gameplay mods

Here are the best gameplay mods in Content Warning:

VolumeBooster - This useful mod lets you boost the sliders of all volume options - useful for enhancing the ridiculously quiet default voice recordings of you and your friends in footage.

- This useful mod lets you boost the sliders of all volume options - useful for enhancing the ridiculously quiet default voice recordings of you and your friends in footage. LongerSprinting - Allows you to change walking and sprint speed, regeneration, and your maximum stamina.

- Allows you to change walking and sprint speed, regeneration, and your maximum stamina. CWMouseWheel - Allows you to switch inventory slots using the mouse wheel.

- Allows you to switch inventory slots using the mouse wheel. CustomFov - Lets you change the field of view.

- Lets you change the field of view. SimpleChat - Lets you write to communicate, if you can't talk, or don't want to.

- Lets you write to communicate, if you can't talk, or don't want to. Infinite_Health - Exactly what it sounds like, but beware that enemy instant kill attacks still work.

- Exactly what it sounds like, but beware that enemy instant kill attacks still work. Flashcard - Increases the time you can record, lets you spawn another camera, and lets you alter the framerate and bitrate of recordings.

Image credit: Landfall

Best cosmetic mods

Currently, here are the best cosmetic mods in Content Warning:

MoreCustomization - This allows you to copy and paste faces, and ups the character limit and sizes of faces at the customisable terminal.

- This allows you to copy and paste faces, and ups the character limit and sizes of faces at the customisable terminal. MoreColors - Gives you more face and suit colours to pick from at the terminal.

Hope you have fun modding in Content Warning!