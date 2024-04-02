Content Warning dev investigating server issues as latest Steam hit surpasses 6.2m downloads

Content Warning, the latest internet sensation to surge up the Steam charts, is struggling with server issues as its developer confirms the co-operative horror romp has now been downloaded over 6.2m times since launching yesterday.

If you're a little out the loop, Content Warning sees teams of up to four players descending into nightmarish depths of inky darkness (it's all a bit House of Leaves) to capture the horrors within on camera, survive, escape, then upload their footage to SpöökTube, its in-game streaming service, in a bid to rack up the views and become a viral sensation.

It's all very wholesome in its scares, as Eurogamer's Christian Donlan discovered when he ventured into its depths, and it's also been rocketing up the Steam charts, thanks to a mix of heavy streamer attention and the fact it was, for a limited time, free to download and keep.

Content Warning Trailer Content Warning trailer.

A result, Content Warning - as announced in a post by its developers Skog, Zorro, Wilnyl, Philip, and thePetHen on Steam - has already been downloaded over 6.2m times. And that early surge of interest has, inevitably, resulted in server issues for the game as its more than 200K Steam concurrents (making it the seventh most played title on Valve's platform at the time of writing) all attempt to play.

"We know there are lots of bugs and server issues, we assure you that we are working on it," the developer wrote in its post. "Content Warning is made by a very small team of devs (only five people) so fixes may take a little while but we promise you we are doing our best to solve the issues."

Currently, the team is prioritising four main areas: issues related to voices, issues around connections and hosting, issues with camera footage not extracting, and issues with camera footage not being visible. "A lot of these we have leads on already," the developer added, "and are hoping to have some fixes for tomorrow morning."

Content Warning has now reverted to full price following its initial free period, meaning it'll cost £6.69/$7.99 if you fancy checking it out. And Christian Donlan thinks it's worth a look. "There's something really charming here," he wrote, "something that generates a feeling, amongst strangers, that they are briefly not strangers at all. You're not looting something, you're making something - and that is very, very different for the vibe of a game, I think."