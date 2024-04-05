Content Warning best faces and how to change face

Faces in Content Warning are easily customised at the suit station in the house, but you only get three characters, and not all symbols are seemingly allowed.

To help you give your Spooktuber avatar the appropriately silly look, we've detailed the best faces in Content Warning below, and explain how to change your face, including how to get emoji faces.

For more help with racking up those views on Spooktube, we've got pages on all Monsters, how to mod and best mods, and the 'failed to extract' error.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How change face in Content Warning

If you just want to stick with letters and regular keyboard symbols, then go upstairs at the start of a playthrough and press 'E' at the suit station near the beds to change your face in Content Warning. If you can't write anything, press the backspace button to delete some characters, then get to crafting your three-character masterpiece.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing

If you want to add more characters or unlock the ability to copy and paste faces, then you have to mod Content Warning. However, if you'd like to switch it up to something else without modding, then we've detailed how to get emoji faces and symbols with Unicode characters below:

How to get emoji faces in Content Warning

You have to actually go into the game's files and write the appropriate code to get an emoji or unique symbol, but don't worry, it's actually a very easy process.

With thanks to Dabestbro on the game's official Steam forums for their discovery, here's how to get emoji faces in Content Warning:

Make sure you're not in a Content Warning session, then search for 'Registry Editor' in your Windows search bar. On the left side menu, expand to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Landfall Games\Content Warning. Right click on the file starting with 'FaceText'. Type the code of the emoji or symbol you want!

Now when you go to the suit customiser in your house, the face will be changed to whatever symbol or string of text you changed it to outside of the game. For example, typing 'E2 98 BA 00' will give you a small smiley face emoji.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Landfall Publishing

The hardest part of this method is finding the exact string of code you need to get your desired symbol or text, but the post and comments on the previously mentioned Steam post by Dabestbro have been great at gathering this information.

Do keep in mind though that not all Unicode typing works, but you can find a huge list of Unicode to use from this useful table.

Some of our favourites that work include:

Music note - E2 99 AB 00

- E2 99 AB 00 Sceptical face - EF BF A2 5F EF BF A2 00

- EF BF A2 5F EF BF A2 00 Danger symbol - E2 9A A0

- E2 9A A0 Telephone - E2 98 8F

- E2 98 8F Huge eyes - E2 93 BF 5F E2 93 BF 00

- E2 93 BF 5F E2 93 BF 00 Empty heart - E2 99 A1

- E2 99 A1 Full heart - E2 99 A5

- E2 99 A5 Circle eye-like symbol - E2 97 89

- E2 97 89 Square eye-like symbol - E2 96 A3

- E2 96 A3 Eye with curly lash - E0 B2 A0

- E0 B2 A0 Triangle - CE 94

- CE 94 Thick straight line - E2 96 AC

- E2 96 AC Blocky 'n' - CE A0

Best faces in Content Warning

To copy and paste these face, you'll have to mod Content Warning, but you can also just type them all by finding them on your keyboard.

Don't forget that you can turn a face around by using the arrows on the suit changer, so if a face doesn't seem to work below, try turning it!

Sticking with what you can type while in the suit station without mods or editing code outside of the game, here are some what we consider some of the best faces in Content Warning:

!_!

$_$

*_*

*{*

*}*

+_+

-7-

-_-

.M.

.W.

.~.

0-0

8-D

:'(

:()

:3

:B

:D

:X

:^

:o

:p

:{

:|

:~)

;)

<_<

=

=_=

>:3

>:D

>:[

>_<

>_>

@_@

D:

O_O

Q_Q

T_T

UwU

V_V

X-O

X.X

XD

\u/

^_^

`_´

b_b

b_d

d_b

d_d

o_O

There are of course a lot more faces that you can use in Content Warning, but these are just a small selection of popular or goofy faces that we've come across so far.

Good luck racking up those views on Spooktube!